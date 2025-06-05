Minister of Health, Elijah Muchima, says government has prioritised health care as a key pillar of national development.

Dr Muchima says the government is investing in infrastructure, training, equipment, and service delivery across the country to ensure no one is left behind.

Speaking at the official opening ceremony of a new wing at CFB Medical Center in Lusaka today, Dr Muchima noted that the expansion of the medical facility is a major landmark towards bringing high standards of advanced healthcare services and technology in the country.

He added that the modern facility is in line with the government’s intent to promote and enhance private sector participation in the health sector.

Dr Muchima further disclosed that the development created employment at construction stage and is still creating employment opportunities for health professionals including both doctors and nurses.

“I am delighted that over 200 jobs were generated during the construction phase, with an additional of over 100 long-term healthcare and administrative positions by the end of this year,” he said.

“It is also gratifying to note that upon full operationalisation, CFB Medical Centre, is expected to have a labour complement of 345 permanent positions in healthcare, technical, and administrative fields by year 2028,” Dr Muchima added.

And, CFB Medical Center Chief Executive Officer, Lynen Reinhilde, noted that with the rising volumes and evolving healthcare needs, the project is designed to improve access to specialised care, enhancing critical care capabilities and preparing for future public health needs.

“We extend our heartfelt appreciation to the government of the Republic of Zambia, under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema, for implementing tax incentives that have made medical investment more viable,” she noted.