President Hakainde Hichilema has urged the international community to address the historical injustices regarding Africa’s underrepresentation on the United Nations Security Council.

He noted that more than 60 percent of matters before the Security Council concern Africa, hence legitimising the demand for equal representation.

President Hichilema has further observed that despite Intergovernmental Negotiations on UN reforms having been ongoing for many years, no meaningful progress has been achieved.

He adds that this situation is proving to be a limiting factor of Africa’s ability to resolve its continental conflicts.

The Head of State said this in a speech read on his behalf by Minister of Defense, Ambrose Lufuma, during the official opening of the 13th Ministerial Meeting of the Committee of Ten Heads of State and Government on the Reform of the United Nations Security Council, in Lusaka today.

ZANIS reports that among the UN Security Council reforms being advocated for are veto power, two permanent seats, and five seats in the non-permanent category.

“The voice of Africa must be heard! The UN Security Council must be reformed, and this must happen now!” the Head of State stressed.

The President, however, pointed out that international interest in Africa’s natural resources and youthful population is increasing despite various challenges.

President Hichilema also reaffirmed Zambia’s commitment to advancing the demand for reforms in the UN Security Council.

Meanwhile, Chairperson of the African Union Commission Mahammoud Youssouf, who was represented by AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Bankole Adeoye, called on C-10 member states to roll out Security Council reforms to individual Africans.

He stressed that these injustices due to Africa’s underrepresentation affect all individuals of African descent, including those in the diaspora.

And President of the United Nations General Assembly, Philemon Yang, who was represented by Chef de Cabinet, Ivor Funga, expressed optimism that action to advance reforms will be taken before the next General Assembly.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mulambo Haimbe, announced that actionable recommendations will be produced at the end of the ministerial meeting.