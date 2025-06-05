Zambia is in mourning following the death of its Sixth Republican President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, who passed away earlier today. The news has sent shockwaves across the nation, with political figures, supporters, and citizens alike expressing deep sorrow at the loss of a former Head of State who led the country through a pivotal era in its democratic journey. Dr. Lungu’s passing marks the end of a significant chapter in Zambia’s political history, and tributes are beginning to pour in as the country comes to terms with the loss.
OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM THE PATRIOTIC FRONT ON THE DEMISE OF ZAMBIA’S SIXTH PRESIDENT, DR. EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU
Thursday, 5th June 2025
Sixth President of the Republic of Zambia, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu has passed on.
The former President, who has been receiving specialized treatment in South Africa, died today on Thursday, 5th June 2025 at Mediclinic Medforum Hospital in Pretoria, South Africa.
Chawama Member of Parliament and daughter to Dr. Lungu, Hon. Tasila Lungu-Mwansa confirmed the sad development.
And lawyer to the family, Hon. Makebi Zulu confirmed the sad development but stated that members of the family were in the process of being informed.
President Edgar Lungu served as Zambia’s Sixth Republican President from 26th January 2015 to August 24th, 2021.
Details and funeral arrangements will be communicated later.
Issued by:
Hon. Given Lubinda
Acting President
Patriotic Front
