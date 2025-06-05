A Call for Unity in Mourning: Leadership Beyond Politics

By Emmanuel Mwamba

Even in deep sorrow and hard times like these, the bad times must be put in the past. It is disheartening that not a single statement,however brief, has been issued by the Republican President in his capacity as leader of the nation, beyond any personal considerations.

As Zambia mourns the passing of a former head of state, the silence is palpable. The President could have been among the first to acknowledge this loss, or at the very least, followed protocol with a formal message through state channels—ZNBC, public media, or an official release. Even a single line, devoid of elaborate emotion but grounded in respect, would have upheld the spirit of “One Zambia, One Nation.”

Leadership is measured not only in governance but in moments that demand unity. When the nation grieves, words matter. A gesture of recognition, no matter how small, would have reminded Zambians that our shared identity transcends political divides. Let us hope that in the future, such opportunities to heal and unite are not missed, for the sake of the nation we all cherish.