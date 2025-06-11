A number of people have come out with guns blazing wondering why President Hichilema continues to remain tight-lipped amidst demise of 6th Republican president Edgar Lungu.

The first one to throw a salvo was of course United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) Chairman, Sakwiba Sikota! During his visit to the Patriotic Front (PF) Secretariat, Sikota issued the following statement, “I have not heard President Hichilema physically address the nation regarding the death of Edgar Lungu. Tell me if I missed it, to me, it’s something that is frightening to remain silent. You are the head of state and your predecessor passes away, and you remain silent.”

In no time, Mwila-Chigaga, the widow of the late former finance minister in the United National Independence Party (UNIP) government Gibson Chigaga, asserted that Hichilema’s silence is troubling. She claimed that the failure and inaction by President Hichilema to provide leadership on the state of affairs regarding the death of former president Lungu is hurting the nation.

Are people being truthful and honest with the comments they are making regarding President Hichilema’s silence…..or they are simply politicking, if not merely trying to scandalize him? Moreover, what does the Bible teach us about silence?

Given what we have witnessed in the PF camp in recent days, we’ve no doubt the former ruling party remains aggressive, cantankerous and unrepentant! How do you therefore expect anyone to reason with such kind of people? Consider the way PF cadres took up the entire lane on the Kafue – Lusaka as they raced to the funeral at breakneck speed while perched on the sides of the doors of their convoy? We’ve no doubt they were more than happy to go back to their vomit….’kaponya style’ of conducting themselves in an uncivilized manner!

Those of us that are better grounded in our culture would have little trouble appreciating that when sorrow of such magnitude has visited our village, everyone is expected to be at their best, sworn enemies may burry their hatchets while the likes of ‘Why Me’ would put their dictionaries of ear-splitting profanities aside for a while as everyone combine efforts to give their dear departed one a dignified send-off…..

But lo and behold, what have we seen or heard since ba Lungu passed away? Accusations, ultimatums, threats and dire warnings all aimed at one individual – President Hichilema! How do you honestly expect him to say or issue any comment regarding the funeral? There’s a huge possibility he wasn’t even officially informed about the funeral by the family or indeed the PF leadership. Let’s be fair for once!

The confusion and drama that has characterized ba Lungu’s funeral is totally uncalled for! How come the party has taken ovet the show? Didn’t the former president have senior members in his family?

When Levy Mwanawasa passed on for instance, senior elders in his family, Jazzman Chikwakwa and Leslie Mbula immediately took charge – giving daily updates and coordinating with government. Similarly, Frederick Chiluba’s uncle, Ben Mwila was on hand to provide guidance when he suddenly died. Emmanuel Mwamba is said to have been the last person with him when this happened; we hope he shall write a book one day to give an account of what really transpired on that day.

Considering the confusion characterized with PF, one would have expected pandemonium to have reigned supreme when its founding leader, Micheal Sata answered the Lord’s call. Fortunately, all the responsibilities of making funeral arrangements rested on the shoulders of his uncle, Alexander Chikwanda, working on cahoots with the state of course.

The same thing happened when our founding father, Kenneth Kaunda’s time finally came. His eldest son, Panji seamlessly worked with government to find common ground even when there was a deadlock as to where to hide his remains….well, according to his last will and testament.

And when our good Lord finally took Rupiah Banda away, we didn’t witness any acrimony or standoff between his family and party on one hand, and government on the other, as we are seeing today despite the PF having denied him permission to travel to South Africa for treatment when Lungu served as Minister of Home Affairs. The occupation of cadres was restricted to chewing and quaffing while his young brother James Banda sorted out things with government unlike what we are seeing with the ressurrected PF ‘commanders’ today.

Why has ba Lungu’s family allowed PF and its surrogates to politicize this funeral? Ever since he died on June 5, it has been one inflammatory and virulent remark after another – Lungu was poisoned! HH not welcome at Lungu’s funeral as he’ll pierce our hearts….The fight has just started! 3 times you denied Lungu life….Hichilema must stay away from the funeral!

Honestly, how do you expect the President to say anything given such circumstances?

As a wise person, the President has done well to remain mute lest he may be misquoted. If we had a way, we’d advise the President to stay away from the funeral and instead delegate his vice-president to do the honours. Why should the President be exposed to an environment where he is definitely going to be disrespected and insulted as the PF has already demonstrated.

Meanwhile we remain observing the proceedings from the terraces with keen interest.

Prince Bill M Kaping’a

National Coordinator

HH Mpaka 2031

People’s Alliances