By Chanda Chisala

As the country goes through an unfortunate impasse between the family/party of the late president Edgar Lungu and the state, I suggest that the president makes a compromise speech that goes something like this:

Countrymen and Women,

As you all know, we currently have an unfortunate impasse following the death of President Edgar Lungu (MHSRIP), with different interests insisting on their own way as the only path forward concerning the funeral and burial of our late president.

As an act of compromise, I have decided that I and the top leadership of my party will not be attending the state funeral or burial of our beloved former president.

This is simply out of respect for the family and widow of president Lungu. Due to so much misinformation circulating in the country through social media, she may feel that I personally, and my party the UPND, hold some culpability in the events that culminated in the death of their beloved father and husband.

Let me clarify once and for all that when the benefits of retirement were withdrawn from the former president, we were only following the law; and this was a law that we did not make or even amend. We are a country of laws and we will be in breach of our Oath if we do not follow the law as it is written. This was neither my personal decision nor the decision of anyone in the UPND party or government.

Other than that, I must acknowledge that president Lungu and I did have an acrimonious relationship due to the nature of politics. This does not mean that I hated him personally, nor does it mean that he hated me personally. It is the nature of politics that sometimes you issue very strong statements against each other as you compete for political office so that you can bring the vision that you believe is the better one for the people. Naturally, you always believe the other person and his party have the worse policies for the country and you make it your duty to inform the public in the most passionate way. This can come off as personal hatred to some people, and some opportunists can take advantage of that perception and build all kinds of false stories that the public might find easy to believe.

The reason I have decided that my party and administration officials will stay away from this important function is therefore simply out of empathy for the family so that they may not feel tormented by our presence, given all the unfortunate misinformation that they may have come across. Some people have even recklessly implied that I had a hand in the actual death of the president, besides many such false rumours, so I can understand if Mrs Lungu may feel highly conflicted by my presence at the burial and funeral of our late former president.

I am therefore giving a directive to Cabinet Office to liaise with the army commander to manage and conduct the proceedings of a state funeral and burial that accords all the full respects to our former Commander-in-Chief and I will only send my blessing to them. As UPND president, I will also ask that our party withdraws from attending these events in their official capacity and allow the Patriotic Front to take preeminence at these functions. We will still mourn him in our own way, but there is no law that requires us to have official representation at these functions.

I hope this compromise helps in the process of our country healing from the acrimony that the deep political rifts have inflicted on our nation, as we move closer to the values of empathy demanded by our Christian nation.

I thank you and may God bless you all.

HH.