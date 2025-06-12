European Union (EU) has commended the government for its zero-tolerance to mining pollution.

Speaking during a partnership dialogue meeting, EU Ambassador to Zambia, Karolina Stasiak, says that Zambia’s target of increasing copper production will see a rise in mining licenses, which calls for strong preventive measures in mining pollution.

Ms. Stasiak further emphasised on the need for the mining industry to act responsibly and respect the laws of Zambia.

“Our leaders are committed that the EU would support enhancing the role of Zambian forests in national development, and address challenges related to deforestation, climate change and biodiversity loss,” Ms Stasiak, noted.

Minister of Green Economy and Environment, Mike Mposha, added that the government is committed to reviewing policies and legislations in order to sharpen focus towards the promotion of green growth, environmental sustainability and climate action.

Mr. Mposha stated that his ministry will continue to address other significant environmental pollution cases affecting air, water, land and ecosystems across the country through expanded monitoring systems and strengthened enforcement capacity.