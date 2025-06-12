Residents of Kabinga Chiefdom in Kanchibiya District in Muchinga Province have commended the government for providing farming inputs through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), stating that the support has significantly improved their agricultural productivity.

Greenard Mulenga, a local farmer, has described the CDF farming inputs as life changing, noting that the empowerment programme has not only transformed his livelihood but also increased his farm’s production capacity.

Speaking in an interview with the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) , Mr. Mulenga said the farming inputs serve as capital for farmers which lead to improved harvests providing clear evidence of the programme’s success.

“Government has given us capital to start our farming businesses and it is up to us to utilise it to benefit our livelihoods,” he said.