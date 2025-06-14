President Hakainde Hichilema has conveyed heartfelt condolences to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India following the catastrophic crash of Air India Flight AI 171 in Ahmedabad, which claimed the lives of 241 passengers and crew, along with several individuals on the ground.

In an official statement released by State House and shared via the President’s facebook page, President Hichilema expressed Zambia’s deep sorrow and solidarity with India during what he described as a “heartbreaking tragedy.”

“We extend our deepest condolences to His Excellency Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India, and to the people of India, following the tragic crash of Flight AI 171 yesterday in the city of Ahmedabad,” the statement read.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families, the injured, and all those affected by this devastating incident. The people of Zambia mourn with the people of India during this difficult time. May all the departed souls rest in eternal peace.”

The tragic crash occurred on Thursday, 12 June 2025, when Flight AI 171, en route from London to Ahmedabad, reportedly suffered catastrophic failure upon approach. Multiple sources, including The Times of India and NDTV, have reported that emergency response teams rushed to the scene, battling fires and rescuing survivors amid widespread destruction. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched an investigation into the cause of the crash.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has since declared a national day of mourning and visited survivors in hospital, according to India Today.

Zambia and India share longstanding diplomatic ties, and President Hichilema’s message of condolence highlights the shared human loss that transcends national borders.

As both nations grieve, tributes continue to pour in from world leaders, humanitarian agencies, and the global aviation community.