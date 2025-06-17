Renowned lawyer and political commentator Sakwiba Sikota has questioned the timing and sincerity of posthumous calls for reconciliation following the passing of Zambia’s sixth Republican President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu. Speaking in a one-on-one interview with Costa Mwansa on Diamond TV, Sikota cautioned that unity cannot be imposed through speeches after death when efforts to reconcile during life were either absent or avoided.

“If you couldn’t reconcile with the man when he was breathing, why do you expect his supporters to reconcile now that he’s gone simply?” Sikota asked pointedly.

He expressed concern that the appeals for peace, while well-intended, may come across as superficial if not matched by introspection and honesty about how the former president was treated. “You don’t provoke someone in life and expect peace in death,” he said.

According to Sikota, reconciliation must be earned, not declared. He emphasized that genuine healing requires mutual recognition of past actions, including those that may have deepened political wounds. “Reconciliation is not a speech,” he noted. “It’s about action, respect, and accountability.”

Sikota also urged leaders to resist the urge to use the funeral as a political stage, warning that public mourning should not become a platform for expedient narratives. His tone was reflective rather than accusatory a call for all sides to examine their roles honestly.

“You can’t humiliate a man for years and then ask his followers to forget overnight,” he said. “That is not reconciliation. That is denial.”

With the funeral drawing near, Sikota’s comments offer a timely reminder that reconciliation is a process not an event. His remarks invite not division, but deeper thought on what true unity looks like and how it must be grounded in truth, not performance.