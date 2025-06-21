As the clock struck exactly 19:00 hours, President Hichilema appeared on national TV.

“Our country cannot afford a state of indefinite mourning,” he began.

His demeanor could not betray him….He started by reflecting on the events following the demise of the 6th Republican President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu. He paid tribute to key figures involved in finding an amicable solution to the impasse over the state funeral, including Vice President Enock Kavindele, Chief Mumbi, the Foreign Affairs Minister, and the Secretary to the Cabinet. President Hichilema extended gratitude to President Cyril Ramaphosa and the people of South Africa for their cooperation and compassion.

He also apologised for the failure of Mr. Lungu’s family to make his remains available, despite the South African Defence Forces rolling-out the red carpet and being on standby to accord him full military honors.

“Given these circumstances, I therefore wish to inform the nation, that as of the end of today the 19th of June 2025, this particular national mourning period is officially over,” he declared.

What do we make of this?

Immediately after the news of Mr. Lungu’s passing broke, his family and the political parties he was associated with, the Patriotic Front and Tonse Alliance, opted to play dirty politics with the corpse! PF Vice President Given Lubinda unilaterally declared a 7-day national mourning period, which is a clear breach of the law. According to the Constitution, only the President has the mandate to declare a state funeral.

Shortly after, Sean Tembo, leader of a nondescript political party in Ngwerere village, banned President Hichilema from attending the funeral. Furthermore, Raphael Nakachinda, one of the PF faction’s Secretary Generals, suggested to the South African media that they couldn’t rule out poisoning, potentially inciting public unrest. As if this wasn’t enough, the so-called family spokesman started issuing instructions on how the former president never wanted his successor to be anywhere near his body.

We highly commend President Hichilema for making this bold decision. The nation cannot be held hostage by Mr. Lungu’s family and the PF for as long as they wish. Zambia has lost five former presidents under different circumstances in the past, and in none of those instances did their families or their respective political parties engage in such a despicable conduct!

As they seek closure on this matter, our hope is that the Lungu family will come to terms with their loss and make the right decision, rather than allowing desperate politicians to continue exploiting the situation for political gain.

Prince Bill M Kaping’a

Political/Social Analyst