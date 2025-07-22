The Zambia Police Service has arrested Mr. Abel Ng’andu, 53, of PHI in Lusaka, on charges of Theft by Director, contrary to Section 279 of the Penal Code, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Mr. Ng’andu, who serves as the Managing Director of Ng’andu Consulting Limited, is alleged to have misappropriated Five Hundred and Seventy-Five Thousand Kwacha (K575,000) belonging to the company.

According to a statement released by Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga, the incident occurred between October 17, 2024 and March 2025. During this period, an agent of Ng’andu Consulting — identified as Mr. Lusungu Nyirenda, Managing Director of Walumart Auto Company Limited — facilitated the sale of seven motor vehicles on behalf of Ng’andu Consulting.

The proceeds from the vehicle sales, totaling K575,000, were deposited into Mr. Ng’andu’s personal bank account instead of the company’s official account. Investigations have since established that Mr. Ng’andu used the funds for personal benefit.

He has since been released on police bond and is expected to appear in court soon.

In the wake of the arrest, the Zambia Police Service issued a stern reminder to company directors and officials about the importance of upholding fiduciary responsibility and corporate integrity.

“Any abuse of office for personal enrichment will not be tolerated. The Zambia Police Service remains committed to upholding the law and ensuring accountability in both public and private institutions,” Mr. Hamoonga said.

The arrest highlights the ongoing efforts by law enforcement to strengthen financial accountability and combat white-collar crime in Zambia’s corporate sector.