Ever since they recovered from their shock defeat in the 2021 general elections, the Patriotic Front, since metamorphosed into the so-called Tonse Alliance has been shamelessly flexing its muscles, bragging they will soon bounce back into power!

However, if we bother to interrogate the record of the PF in power…..one wonders where they are drawing their courage from as their tribalism and regionalism was record breaking…..out of this world!

Before embarking on the proverbial road to Damascus, one Fred Namakando M’membe was a Capitalist par excellence…. running a thriving business empire – from an influential newspaper, courier services, trucking business, and real estate to communication. Whenever it suited him, he would use his tabloid to greater effect to scandalise and humiliate UPND, the main opposition political party at the time, to such an extent of dismissing it as nothing but a Bantustan!

Hitler’s Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels once said, “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually believe it?” True to this, some people would eventually start buying into The Post Newspapers’ propaganda which the defunct tabloid continued ramming down the throats of the public with screaming sensational headlines such as, “UPND is tribal; a Bantustan!”

Fast forward, M’membe has now supposedly discarded his fancy business suits for the more casual slacks and baseball caps! We suppose M’membe has equally bid farewell to his Limousines and vacated his breathtaking mansion in Rhodes Park for a modesty bungalow in Chibolya. One thing remains constant though – his warped imagination UPND is a tribal party and that a manifestation of this can be attested by those being appointed to various government positions.

“Those who are refuting that this is the most tribally inclined government in our post-independent history can prove us wrong with facts – graphs, charts, figures, and so on. Let them publish the ethnic composition of the leadership, management and boards of each ministry, department, parastatal, agency, commission and so on and so forth,” M’membe has dared.

Our yet to be published explosive book, Dilemma of One Zambia One Nation; Presidency, Governance & Regionalism delves into the murky world of Zambian politics and provides answers that may put an Ostrich egg on M’membe’s face, and of course, other detractors and naysayers.

Although this book actually indemnifies President Hichilema of all accusations of tribalism and regionalism, UPND leaders are seemingly reluctant to sponsor its publication when their colleagues in PF and Tonse would have jumped at the golden opportunity without warning!

Anyway, since it’s said figures don’t lie, kindly refer to the data hereunder……by the way, this is just a kadyonko (tip of an iceberg):

UNIP – KENNETH KAUNDA

Eastern – 2; Western – 4 ; Northern – 3 ; Central – 2; Luapula – 2 ; Southern – 6; N/western – 3; Copperbelt – 1 ; Lusaka – ; Minority – 1

MMD – FREDERICK CHILUBA

Eastern – 2 ; Western – 3 ; Northern -8 ; Central – Nil ; Luapula – 3 ; Southern – 6; N/western – 2; Copperbelt – 0 ; Lusaka – 0; Minority – 1

MMD – LEVY MWANAWASA

Eastern – 4; Western – 3 ; Northern – 3 ; Central – 4 ; Luapula – 3; Southern – 2; N/western – 3; Copperbelt – 1 ; Lusaka – 1; Minority – 1

MMD – RUPIAH BANDA

Eastern – 3; Western – 4; Northern – 2; Central – 4; Luapula – 2; Southern – 9; N/western – 6; Copperbelt – 2; Lusaka – 1

PF – MICHEAL SATA

Eastern – 1 ; Western – 1; Northern – 10; Central – 2; Luapula – 2; Southern – 12; N/western – 1 ; Copperbelt – 1; Lusaka – ; Minority – 1

PF – EDGAR LUNGU

Eastern – 7 ; Western – 1; Northern – 13; Central – 1 ; Luapula – 2; Southern – 1 ; N/western – 2 ; Copperbelt – 2 ; Lusaka – ; Minority – 0

UPND – HAKAINDE HICHILEMA

Eastern – 3 ; Western – 3 ; Northern – 7; Central – 3 ; Luapula – 1 ; Southern – 4; N/western – 2; Copperbelt – 1 ; Lusaka – 1

If you took the trouble to compare and contrast the above analysis, you’d find that certain Presidents took the trouble to try and reunite our country by ensuring every region is represented in government. Would you surely want to bring back in power those that consider themselves superior to others…..those that can bring war to this country, unmatched only to Rwanda?

Aikona man!

Prince Bill M Kaping’a

Political/Social Analyst