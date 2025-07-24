President Hakainde Hichilema says the government is working hard to drive energy sufficiency surplus for the country’s economic growth agenda.

The Head of State noted that, in an effort to address the prevailing rigidities in the energy sector, the government had to implement significant reforms.

President Hichilema was speaking during an engagement with the Energy Traders Association at State House, to discuss how best to accelerate power generation in Zambia.

He stressed the importance of the players in the energy sector as key in driving the economic growth agenda of the country.

President Hichilema reiterated government’s commitment to drive economic development, but that without energy, it will be a fallacy.He gave a re-assurance to the energy sector stakeholders of their important role in development, adding that the government will continue to support them by addressing anything that stands in their way of helping with additional megawatts of power generation.

“We believe that we should be able to find solutions to the challenges that affect us in the energy sector, starting with the power deficit that was occasioned by and large the previous droughts experienced in the country,” President Hichilema said.

The Head of State noted that the government remains positive that the industry players are part of the solution, hence the engagement to exchange notes.

President Hichilema reminded the nation that climate change is here to stay and is expected to continue disrupting the energy supply, water resources, and food security both nationally and across the region.

“To get our three million tonnes copper production and to irrigate, we need electricity,” he added.