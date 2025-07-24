Lusaka City Council has so far recovered about K3 million Kwacha out of the K9 million disbursed under the empowerment loans component of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) for the years 2022 and 2023.

Lusaka Town Clerk Liftery Ndaba explained that the authority is making various efforts to ensure the loans are paid back.

Mr Ndaba noted that the council is currently engaging the beneficiaries of the empowerment loans to emphasise the importance of paying back the funds, which are meant to revolve.

The Town Clerk said this in an interview with ZANIS in Lusaka.

Mr Ndaba added that the local authority is also using documentaries, highlighting success stories of CDF empowerment loans as a way of sensitising and motivating others to pay back.

“We are engaging those people that have loans. We are going to see them, we are making efforts, also to run documentaries on success stories. We are also calling them for meetings where we talk to them and encourage them on the importance of paying back”, he explained.