“When I’m in the consultation room, I don’t know if I’ll see a child, a youth, a mother, or an elderly patient—or what challenge they might have. My family medicine training has prepared me to manage that full spectrum of care” shares Dr Winnie Mukelabai, Final-Year Registrar in Family Medicine

–

ZAMBIA’S healthcare system is taking significant strides in strengthening its primary healthcare through a multi-disciplinary approach that includes Family Medicine. As the country works to address the complex health needs of its growing population, family physicians are playing a vital role in delivering comprehensive, patient-centred care.

The Ministry of Health Communications and Public Relations Unit collaborated with Seed Global Health (Seed) Communications and Advocacy team for a series of site visits to Chilenje and Matero Level I Hospitals in Lusaka to document and celebrate the growing impact of Zambia’s investment in family medicine and midwifery: two professions essential to delivering high-quality primary health care and saving lives.

The Ministry of Health and the University of Zambia has partnered with Seed Global Health since 2019 to strengthen health workforce education. Together, they co-developed Zambia’s first Master of Medicine (MMed) program in family medicine. Now in its sixth year, the program trains doctors to provide continuous, comprehensive care for patients of all ages and backgrounds, a cornerstone of effective, people-centered primary care.

At Chilenje Level I Hospital, the team observed family medicine registrars (residents) in action during their clinical training, particularly in the maternal and neonatal units. Accordingly, their presence is not only improving the quality of care but also significantly reducing the referral burden.

Between January and May 2025, the registrars attended to 3,561 mothers and newborns, a dramatic increase from just 119 patients during the same period last year. Despite this sharp rise in patient volume, only 18 referrals were made to the University Teaching Hospital.

This demonstrates the capacity of family medicine doctors to manage complex maternal and newborn cases at the primary level.

Dr. Winnie, a final-year registrar, shared, “When I’m in the consultation room, I don’t know if I’ll see a child, a youth, a mother, or an elderly patient—or what challenge they might have. My family medicine training has prepared me to manage that full spectrum of care.”

To date, five family medicine doctors have graduated, with 40 more currently in training and growing enthusiasm for the specialty across the country.Seed has also expanded its support to maternal, newborn, and child health through a partnership with Lusaka College of Nursing and Midwifery. The goal: to enhance midwifery education and ensure that women receive respectful, high-quality care before, during, and after childbirth.

A key aspect of the Seed midwifery partnership is the support to the government’s existing preceptorship initiative. The organisation is building on the foundation already laid by the Ministry of Health by training preceptors using the ministry’s curriculum. The program is designed to train experienced midwives to supervise and mentor students in clinical settings, strengthening the pipeline of competent health care workers.

Seed has taken a longitudinal approach to preceptor training, ensuring sustained mentorship and skills transfer across generations of health care workers. Since 2023, 378 midwifery preceptors have been trained and are working in six facilities: Kanyama, Chawama, Chilenje, Chipata and Matero Level I Hospitals, as well as Mtendere Clinic.

At Matero Level I Hospital, the results are already clear. Midwives spoke of improved quality of care for mothers and babies, appreciations to stronger clinical mentorship and support. In recognition of these gains, the Ministry of Health named Matero the 2024 Overall Best Performing Facility in Nursing and Midwifery Care in Lusaka Province during International Nurses Day celebrations in May 2025.