Soccer con Kalusha Bwalya has tipped Power Dynamos players as they prepare to compete in the CAF Champions League next season.

Super League champions Power have intensified preparations for the new football season with an outing to South Africa.

Addressing Power players after a friendly match against South African side Chippa United, Bwalya said the Kitwe giants have the potential to excel in Africa.

The former Chipolopolo captain and FAZ President told players to embrace discipline and hardwork.

Bwalya spoke about his desire to see young players succeed and make progress in their careers.

“My message is that don’t give up. You are in the prime of your time so use it responsibly with discipline. You can’t go anywhere without discipline. Be on time, listen to your coaches, encourage one another,” he said.

Bwalya continued:”Let us see power dynamos advance to the second round. I will be coming to watch you. We want to beat some of these teams we are looking at because they are not better than us.”

“Bring the best football, what we have seen and what the team showed last season. I wish you all the best,” he said.

Radio Icengelo journalist Valentine Mukuka reports that Power begins the 2025/2026 season with the Charity Shield final against Zesco United at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on 10 August.