The Safety on the Road project, initiated by 1xBet with the support of the Safety for People on the Move NGO, continues to shape a new culture of responsible attitudes towards road safety in Zambia. The project’s idea is straightforward and comprehensible: to change people’s behavior through education and awareness-raising activities.

That is why the launch of the program’s second stage has been announced, focusing on an essential topic: road accidents. The initiative of the 1xBet brand unites people who care about the issue around a single goal — to reduce the number of accidents, raise awareness on the roads, and foster a responsible attitude towards the rules among all road users.

Through the integration of educational formats, dialogue with communities, and support from influential voices in the country, 1xBet – Safety on the Road encourages drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists to think about road safety.

Things already done as part of Safety on the Road

As part of the project’s first phase, dedicated to the topic “Zambia’s roads: their condition and pedestrian safety,” a series of educational activities took place, reaching a broad audience. The first stage of the program demonstrated that education is effective when it becomes an integral part of everyday life. As part of the 1xBet Safety on the Road, several activities have already been implemented, including educational articles, TV broadcasts, interactive tests, challenges, partnership initiatives with opinion leaders, and an extensive social media campaign.

The participants were primarily motivated by cash prizes, which were not only a pleasant reward but also recognition of their contributions to a culture of responsible safety: 1st place – 10,000 ZMW, 2nd place – 6,000 ZMW, 3rd place – 4,000 ZMW.

The total prize pool of the program is 100,000 ZMW. However, the most important prize, as the organizers emphasize, is safer roads for everyone.

Second stage has started: what’s next?

The new stage of the program focuses on road accidents and the human factor in their occurrence. The audience will find relevant materials on common causes, infographics, videos with examples of typical mistakes, educational interactives, and new formats of community interaction through social media.

Participation in the program is simple. It involves interacting with content on social media through:

comments under posts with thematic issues;

engagement in quizzes and interactives;

flash mobs such as #1xBetRoadSafetyChallenge;

watching and discussing videos with practical tips.

Active participation offers the opportunity to receive cash certificates and other gifts.

1xBet, as a brand that consistently supports initiatives with social impact, maintains its focus on the key principle: to create a culture of responsibility rather than instill fear.

“We want the rules to be followed not through fines, but through awareness: road safety is about respect for life. The Safety on the Road project is our contribution to the culture of choice,” the 1xBet team comments.

An analysis of the situation on Zambian roads reveals that the primary problems stem not only from the infrastructure, but also from the attitude of the people. Ignoring basic rules, making thoughtless decisions, and using “circumstances” to justify themselves create danger every day.

This program was created to remind us that responsibility for safety starts with everyone. And today, thanks to joint efforts, we are creating an environment where traffic rules are not just the norm, but a daily choice in favor of life.

Follow the news from 1xBet Zambia and join the community of responsible road users!