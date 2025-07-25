Kasama District Commissioner Annie Paul has warned against any form of examination malpractice in the district.

Mrs Paul has called on all those involved in examinations to uphold the integrity of the education system.

Speaking during a District Examinations Committee meeting in Kasama, Mrs Paul who also serves as Chairperson of the External Examinations Security Committee said she doesn’t want to record any cases of malpractice during this year’s examinations.

She described examination malpractice as a corrupt practice that poses a serious threat to national development and weakens the very fabric of society.

“Examinations are not just a test of knowledge, they are a gateway to opportunity, a benchmark for merit, and a foundation for national development. When conducted fairly, examinations reward hard work, promote discipline, and help build a generation of honest and responsible citizens. But when marred by malpractice, they destroy confidence, devalue education, and breed corruptions” she said.

She further stated that a society which tolerates cheating undermines its own progress and called for collective action to address the issue.

“ Let us all stand united in this cause, let us uphold the dignity of our education system. Let us produce a generation of honest, hard working people, only through integrity can we build the Zambia we dream of ,” she emphasized.

Meanwhile, Mrs, Paul has also urged union leaders to prioritize the welfare of teachers, noting that many educators are heavily indebted to various lending institutions, a situation that negatively affects their performance at work.

She encouraged union leaders to support teachers not only by advocating for their rights but also by offering guidance on financial discipline and general well-being.

“Teachers are the backbone of our education system and their welfare must be safeguarded to ensure quality service delivery,” she said.

Kasama District Education Board Secretary (DEBS) James Chibuye says the district is fully prepared to administer the 2025 Grade Nine External and General Certificate of Education (GCE) examinations.

Mr Chibuye has also cautioned teachers and examination officers to uphold the highest standards of integrity and avoid any form of examination malpractice.

And Education Standards Officer for General Inspection (ESO-GI) Denis Silungwe disclosed that the inspection of school strong rooms for the Grade Nine External and GCE examinations has been completed and all facilities are ready.

Mr Silungwe revealed that examination materials have already been delivered to 20 outlying examination centers across the district.

He added that the Zambia Police Service is providing night security to the district’s main strong room to ensure the safe custody of the materials.

Meanwhile, Examinations Officer at the Examinations Council of Zambia (ECZ), Allan Mwenya, urged all head teachers to be physically present at their respective schools during the examinations,adding that that in the event of any irregularities, it is the responsibility of the head teacher to write an official report not the investigators.

He also revealed that candidates sitting for the examinations will have their faces captured as part of new measures aimed at preventing malpractice and ensuring the authenticity of examination candidates.