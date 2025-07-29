The Ministry of Education has spent about K195.8 million on the school feeding programme in the country in the first quarter of this year.

This is from the K534.4 million allocated to the programme in the 2025 budget, which is meant to keep learners in school and improve learning outcomes.

Assistant Director for School Health and Nutrition in the ministry, Maybin Luulu has disclosed that 3,177 schools have been added to the programme, bringing the total of those benefiting to over 8,000 out of about 13,000 schools in the country.

Mr Luulu has revealed that attendance has significantly increased in the schools where the programme is being implemented, adding that its objective of addressing absenteeism has been met.

He was speaking in a telephone interview with the Zambia News and Information Services, in Lusaka.