Barrick Lumwana mining company has expressed interest in conducting mineral exploration activities in Luwingu and Kasama districts in Northern Province.

Barrick Lumwana mining company Exploration Geologist, Mangala Sakala, disclosed the development when he made a presentation in a stakeholders meeting in Luwingu.

He said the government has granted the company a five-year license to carry out mineral exploration in selected parts of Luwingu and Kasama districts.

And Barrick Lumwana Environmental Manager, Paul Mashikimi, said the mineral explorations in Luwingu would be carried out in Shimumbi, Njoko, and Malekani areas.