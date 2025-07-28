Celebration that unites: 1xBet awards Africa Day contest winners in Zambia

In a friendly atmosphere filled with joyful emotions, applause, and smiles, on June 27, 2025, in Lusaka, Zambia, the international brand 1xBet held an award ceremony for the winners of the Africa Day contest. The event, symbolically named Celebrate Africa Day with 1xBet, was simultaneously covered across several social networks, bringing together audiences from across the country to celebrate cultural unity and pride in African heritage.

Conditions were simple — anyone could take part:

Subscribe to the 1xBet page

Like the post

Leave your ID in the comments

Tag your favorite local blogger

The campaign, which ran from May 22 to June 1, attracted a large number of participants within the first few days, particularly on Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, and X (formerly Twitter). People tagged popular bloggers, invited friends, and commented on posts, becoming part of a vibrant festive initiative.

Contest winners and the platforms from which they were selected:

Instagram

Laston Jere

Chris Sinkutwa

Facebook

Peddrosse Chiwala

Aubrey Ngoma

X (Twitter)

Moses Chabala

Kondwani Ngambi

Chifwala Leeman

Telegram

Albert Songwe

Shadrick Munalula

Gifts that matter

Each winner received a branded box from 1xBet containing a branded football and an official Kabwe Warriors FC jersey.

The award ceremony took place at the 1xBet betting point on Chudleigh Central Street in Lusaka. Winners arrived in person to collect their prizes, meet the brand team, take photos, and share their excitement.

The event was made even more special by the presence of 1xBet’s ambassador in Zambia, Magnate. As an entrepreneur, speaker, and opinion leader, he delivered a brief inspirational speech and personally congratulated each winner.

“I was very happy and excited to win. My advice to others will be — always believe that you can be amongst the lucky winners,” said Kondwani Ngambi at the award ceremony.

Social responsibility and 1xBet

The 1xBet team in Zambia emphasized that such activities are a symbol of recognition and support. The Africa Day contest was part of 1xBet’s broader mission — to stay close to people, support local initiatives, and promote the values that unite communities.

It wasn’t the first such activation in Zambia. Previously, the brand launched campaigns featuring its ambassador, Magnate, as well as projects focused on responsible betting and educational programs for young people. The award ceremony held as part of the Africa Day celebration further reinforced the message: 1xBet is a brand that sees the community, listens to it, and responds.

Stay tuned to 1xBet’s official channels — more events, contests, and prizes are on the way!

1xBet — celebrating Africa together. Building community. Inspiring victory!