Concerns are mounting over the health of former Cabinet Minister and senior Patriotic Front (PF) official, Chishimba Kambwili, following his abrupt transfer from Milima Correctional Facility in Kasama to Lusaka.

Kambwili, who is reportedly seriously ill and had been receiving medical attention at Kasama General Hospital, was transported overnight to Lusaka. Initially, family members believed this transfer indicated that he was being evacuated for specialized medical care at Maina Soko Medical Centre or the University Teaching Hospital (UTH).

However, in a surprising turn, Kambwili was instead taken to the Lusaka Magistrate Court to face charges related to unlawful assembly. This charge stems from an incident where youths protested the high cost of living at Kambwili’s residence in Lusaka. Authorities allege Kambwili incited unlawful assembly and threatened violence during the protest.

Kambwili is currently serving a five-month jail term after losing an appeal against his conviction for remarks deemed to incite hatred or ridicule based on tribe or place of origin during a 2021 radio broadcast. His sentence commenced immediately following the Kasama High Court’s decision to uphold the lower court’s ruling on July 14, 2025.

The Patriotic Front issued an appeal through Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba, Chairperson of Information and Media and Member of the Central Committee, urging authorities to prioritize Kambwili’s urgent medical needs. Mwamba called upon Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu and Commissioner General of Zambia Correctional Service Frederick Chilukutu to ensure immediate medical attention for Kambwili given his acute condition.

“We appeal to authorities to prioritize Hon. Kambwili’s health, which is in a serious condition. He must urgently access specialized medical care,” Mwamba emphasized.