The Solwezi High Court has convicted and sentenced a 28-year-old man of Kipuna village in Kalumbila district to life imprisonment after finding him guilty of hacking his uncle to death.

Solwezi High Court Judge Obister Musukwa found Martin Kalanda, a peasant farmer of Tundula area, guilty of hacking his uncle with an axe over a K20 debt.

Particulars of the offence are that on an unknown date, but between 29th and 30th September 2023, Kalanda did murder Jaineke Sokotela in Kalumbila district.

During the trial, the court heard that Kalanda and Sokotela had a heated argument on 29th September, 2023, around 19:00 hours after returning from a drinking spree.

The court heard that Kalanda asked Sokotela to pay him the K20 balance that remained after selling him an axe, but that Sokotela promised to pay his nephew later, as he had no money that day.

It was heard that Kalanda insisted on being paid the money and threatened to hack his uncle with an axe if he did not pay him.

Later that night, Kalanda was heard hitting the axe into a tree which was near his house, saying that is how he was going to hack his uncle.

According to the evidence before the court, Sokotela was discovered dead at his farm in Kamisamba area on 30th September 2023 with deep cuts on his head, left cheek, and throat with an axe embedded in his head.

Kalanda, in his defense, denied quarrelling with his uncle or even threatening his life and that his uncle did not owe him any money.