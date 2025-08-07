Transparency International Sounds Alarm Over 2026 Poll Credibility

Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z) has raised serious concerns about the integrity of Zambia’s upcoming 2026 general elections, citing alarming levels of procurement manipulation within the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).

In a detailed statement, TI-Z executive director Maurice Nyambe outlined a disturbing pattern of internal interference within ECZ, particularly regarding the ongoing tender process for biometric voter registration (BVR) equipment and software. According to Nyambe, two companies — Miru Systems and Starlab — advanced to the final stages of the procurement process under questionable circumstances, despite failing to meet critical eligibility criteria.

“As outlined in our investigative report published yesterday in The Mast, two companies, Miru Systems, with a concerning global record, and Starlab, of which very little is known, have advanced to the final stage of the tender under questionable circumstances,” Nyambe said.

He revealed that a disqualified bidder had its appeal controversially upheld by the Zambia Public Procurement Authority (ZPPA), while other stronger contenders were excluded without proper justification. Nyambe attributed this irregularity to internal manipulation by ECZ officials.

“Multiple whistle-blowers have come forward with evidence that raises suspicions about internal interference by ECZ officials to influence the outcome of the 2026 General Elections, raising serious concerns about the transparency and fairness of the whole process,” he warned.

The allegations come at a time when confidence in Zambia’s democratic institutions is already fragile. Nyambe stressed that if the current trajectory continues, the legitimacy of the voter registration process and, by extension, the elections themselves, would be compromised.

“These revelations could potentially cast a long and dark shadow over the credibility of the 2026 elections and threaten to erode public trust in democratic institutions,” Nyambe said.

He further called on the ECZ to suspend the current due diligence process and to initiate an independent, urgent review. TI-Z is also demanding full disclosure of shortlisted bidders’ profiles, evaluation criteria used, and a clear explanation for the exclusion of other contenders.

“We call for comprehensive investigations by law enforcement agencies, including the Anti-Corruption Commission, into allegations of procurement manipulation,” said Nyambe.

He echoed sentiments made by Secretary to Cabinet Patrick Kangwa at a previous Integrity Committee Forum in 2024, where Kangwa warned that corruption often thrives when senior officials fail to take action within their institutions.

“We agree with this and stress that failure to address these revelations will fly in the face of government’s professed commitment to fighting corruption as envisioned in the National Policy on Anti-Corruption,” Nyambe added.

He emphasised that the voter registration process is the very foundation of electoral credibility and urged that no compromises be tolerated.

“We can ill-afford a compromised process that does not adhere to the highest standards of accountability and integrity,” he stated.

Nyambe also warned that unresolved issues within ECZ could result in post-election unrest and widespread mistrust of the results.

“Our motivation remains the protection of Zambia’s democratic integrity. We urge all public institutions to cooperate transparently and take corrective action where needed, not in opposition to government goals, but in service of them,” Nyambe concluded.

His warning has found resonance among several stakeholders, including the opposition, civil society, and religious organisations, many of whom have already expressed discomfort with how ECZ is managing preparations for the 2026 elections. There are growing fears that the entire process is being rigged in favour of the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND).

As electoral preparations continue, TI-Z’s findings may intensify pressure on the ECZ to operate with greater transparency, and could shape public discourse on the fairness and freedom of Zambia’s next general elections.