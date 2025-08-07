Changala Says UPND Was Ill-Prepared to Govern Zambia

Prominent governance activist Brebner Changala has sharply criticised the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND), arguing that the party ascended to power in 2021 without a clear governance roadmap and remains fundamentally unprepared to lead the country.

Speaking in an interview with The Mast, Changala warned that the UPND’s continued failure to adequately plan, consult, and deliver on key national issues is plunging Zambia into a crisis of leadership and credibility. He asserted that the administration, despite enjoying immense goodwill upon assuming office, squandered public trust through what he described as poor decision-making and a narrow, exclusive leadership style.

“They didn’t have a plan. They had a desire to be in State House,” said Changala. “They ran a race of mudslinging and character assassination. They painted the PF as the most corrupt government in the history of this country, and they capitalised on that perception. But what we are seeing now is a party that was never ready to govern.”

He lamented that instead of uniting the country after defeating the Patriotic Front (PF), the UPND leadership has grown increasingly elitist and detached from the grassroots. Changala accused the party of engaging in selective consultations, favouritism in appointments, and a failure to uphold the principles of transparency and accountability it once championed in opposition.

“They are not engaging the stakeholders. They don’t listen to the people. They are only listening to a very close clique within the corridors of power. And that is a dangerous path to dictatorship,” he warned.

According to Changala, one of the clearest signs of poor leadership is the government’s failure to manage expectations, especially on the economic front. He questioned the slow pace of delivering jobs to the youth, the inconsistent policy environment, and the growing disillusionment among even the most passionate UPND supporters.

“Today the people who used to sing for the UPND and President Hichilema are the ones mocking him,” he noted. “They promised too much, and delivered too little. People are now waking up to the fact that slogans and soundbites are not governance.”

Changala, a veteran human rights defender, also cautioned that Zambia’s democracy is being weakened by what he called “a disguised authoritarianism” creeping into the political space. He cited the intolerance toward dissent, the weaponisation of law enforcement agencies, and the increasing surveillance and intimidation of civil society voices as indicators of shrinking democratic space.

“The UPND said they would be different. But how different are they if they’re now targeting critics and arresting opposition leaders?” he asked.

He also denounced the government’s failure to demonstrate empathy in times of national suffering, particularly pointing to rising living costs, water contamination issues, and an economic downturn that he said is hitting ordinary Zambians the hardest.

“It is not just about policies on paper. Leadership is about compassion. This administration has become arrogant. They think because they have numbers in Parliament, they are untouchable,” he added.

Changala expressed concern over the UPND’s inability to build sustainable bridges across political divides, suggesting that the party’s governance style is rooted more in political expediency than national development.

“You cannot lead this country by alienating others. Even the PF, as discredited as they were, still represent a significant portion of this country’s voice. They too must be heard,” he stressed.

He called on President Hakainde Hichilema to recalibrate his administration’s direction and reconnect with the ordinary people who placed him in power with great hope and belief.

“Leadership is about listening, humility, and course correction. This ship is veering off. The earlier they realise it, the better for this country,” Changala concluded.

His remarks echo a growing wave of concern across civil society and among political analysts who argue that the UPND’s early promises of reform and inclusive governance have been overtaken by insularity and poor execution.