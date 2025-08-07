Government says the environmental crisis caused by the February acid tailings dam failure at Sino Metals Leach Zambia Limited in the Copperbelt Province has been contained and public health and water quality restored in affected areas.

Speaking during a joint press briefing held in Lusaka today, Chief Government Spokesperson, Cornelius Mweetwa, explained that acidity levels in the Chambishi, Mwambashi and Kafue rivers have returned to normal and concentrations of heavy metals are steadily decreasing.

Mr Mweetwa, who is also Minister of Information and Media, said government pledged to safeguard the environment, public health and promised transparency throughout the remaining restoration process.

“Government can confidently assure the safety of the people in the affected areas. There is, therefore, no cause for alarm,” Mr Mweetwa said.

He said the pH levels recovered by early March, and over 200 water and sediment samples have been collected for testing, 163 of which are currently undergoing analysis at an independent laboratory in Kitwe.

He said in an effort to enforce compliance, the government invoked Section 107 of the Environmental Management Act after Sino Metals failed to appoint a qualified consultant to conduct a full environmental impact assessment.

A consultancy firm will now be selected by the government, with costs to be borne by Sino Metals.

Mr Mweetwa further said when the pollution occurred, the Ministry of Health dispatched rapid response teams to Kitwe, Ngabwe, and Mumbwa districts, adding that only three cases of suspected water-related illness were recorded, all of which fully recovered.

“No deaths or acute heavy metal poisoning have been reported,” the Minister confirmed.

He said in Kitwe, two water treatment plants were temporarily shut down after detecting pH abnormalities but resumed operations within days following successful chemical treatment and quality assurance.

He explained that the Nkana Water Supply and Sanitation Company provided alternative water via bowsers during the disruption.

Mr Mweetwa further said in response to the pollution, the Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) immediately suspended operations at the facility and issued an Environmental Restoration Order compelling the company to clean up and submit a remediation plan.

He said ZEMA also began lime dosing to neutralise acidity and launched ongoing monitoring of water, soil, and sediment.

He stated that the Mine Safety Department suspended Sino Metals’ operations, issued a compliance order with 12 corrective actions, and fined the company over K1.5 million.

The fine has since been paid while the company is also compensating affected communities for crop and soil damage over two farming seasons.

The Minister said going forward, all mining companies have been instructed to cease disposal of acidic tailings into dams without prior neutralisation and that existing facilities must comply by December 2025.

“We remain fully committed to holding the polluter accountable,” Mr Mweetwa assured, adding that Sino Metals has so far cooperated fully.

Meanwhile, Minister of Green Economy and Environment, Mike Mposha, said the government went beyond affected areas to test the water and reached as far as Ngabwe and Mushingashi near Mumbwa district.

Mr Mposha said the government also engaged the international community when the disaster occurred and outlined actions to restore the environment and against the polluter.

Meanwhile, Minister of Water Development and Sanitation, Collins Nzovu, said the water being supplied in Kitwe and surrounding areas is of the World Health Organisations (WHO) required standards and was safe for drinking.

He said the Water Resource Management Authority (WARMA) has continued to monitor the water quality.

The pollution incident, which saw approximately 50,000 cubic metres of acidic slurry discharged into key water bodies, had triggered nationwide concern.

The pollution occurred on 18th February 2025 when Sino Metals reported the failure of tailings dam TD15F.

Yesterday the United States (US) government ordered the immediate withdrawal of all U.S. personnel from Kitwe and surrounding areas following revelations of a major toxic spill at the Sino Metals Leach Mine in Chambishi.

According to a health alert issued by the U.S. Embassy in Lusaka, newly uncovered information reveals that the mine tailings spill released a mix of hazardous and carcinogenic substances into the environment, including arsenic, cyanide, uranium, and other heavy metals.

These contaminants allegedly pose both immediate and long-term health threats through exposure in water, soil, and even the air.

The U.S. government also banned official travel to Kitwe if it would require reliance on municipally sourced water for drinking or cooking.

“Beyond contaminated water and soil, contamination from the spilled mine tailings may also become airborne, posing a health threat if inhaled,” the embassy stated.