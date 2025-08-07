A 20-year-old man of Lumezi district is on the run after allegedly killing his step father.

Komani Banda, aged 65 years, is said to have been hit with a log and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Lundazi district hospital.

Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer, Robertson Mweemba, said the crime is believed to have happened between 20:00hrs on Monday, August 4th and Tuesday, August 5th 2025 at around 14:00hrs, at Chipwafu village in chief Zumwanda’s area.

The matter was reported to the police by the deceased’s nephew, who witnessed part of the ordeal.

“Brief facts of the matter are that on the stated date, the deceased person was at his house relaxing on a reed mat around the fireplace. The reporter of the crime, Masauso Zimba, was also nearby in his hut when he suddenly heard his uncle screaming that he was hurt. When he rushed outside, he found the suspect, Keyala Nyirenda, hitting the deceased with a log,” he said.

It was reported that the deceased person even tried to defend himself but immediately fell down after taking a few steps, while trying to apprehend the said suspect.

“The nephew also tried to give chase but failed to catch up with the said suspect. Transport was then organised and the injured person, who only complained of stomach aches due to the inflicted pain, was immediately rushed to Njoka rural health post for treatment,” Mr Mweemba explained.

He was later referred to Lundazi district hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

“The matter was brought to the attention of the police who later rushed to Lundazi district hospital and conducted a physical inspection on the said body, and no physical injuries were noticed,” he said.

The body has been deposited in Lundazi district hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem examination to ascertain the cause of death while the suspect is on the run and a manhunt has since been launched.