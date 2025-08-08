Advertisement Banner
Friday, August 8, 2025
Subscribe
Advertisement Banner
Feature Politics

M’membe Criticises Hichilema Over Re-Submission of Rejected Bills

By Chief Editor
0
79 views

Share

Socialist Party president Fred M’membe has launched a scathing attack on President Hakainde Hichilema and the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND), accusing them of arrogance and poor governance over the re-submission of bills previously rejected by Parliament.

In a strongly worded statement titled “Rejected Bills: Why Is Hichilema Refusing to Learn, Refusing to Stop?”, Dr M’membe described the UPND administration as “directionless, clueless, and shockingly arrogant,” alleging that the government continues to make “political and economic blunders of catastrophic proportions.”

At the centre of his criticism are bills that were thrown out by Members of Parliament but have reportedly been sent back for what government officials are calling “consultation.”

Dr M’membe questioned the logic behind this move, arguing that if elected representatives had already rejected the proposals, there was little justification in reintroducing them.

“Who are they trying to consult? If the elected representatives of the people have already rejected the bills, what is there to consult on? Why waste taxpayers’ money chasing dead proposals?” M’membe asked.

He accused the government of disregarding the will of the people and governing through force rather than consensus. According to M’membe, the approach reflects an obsession with pushing an “unwanted agenda” on citizens, rather than engaging in genuine democratic processes.

“This country deserves leaders who listen, not rulers or tin-pot dictators, who bulldoze their way through failure. People are tired of this thoughtless system and arrogance of leadership that is destroying our country,” he said.

The government has not yet issued an official response to Dr M’membe’s remarks.

Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Read more

Advertisement Banner

Local News

Company

Trending

Categories

© Lusaka Times

Discover more from Lusaka Times-Zambia's Leading Online News Site - LusakaTimes.com

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading