Socialist Party president Fred M’membe has launched a scathing attack on President Hakainde Hichilema and the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND), accusing them of arrogance and poor governance over the re-submission of bills previously rejected by Parliament.

In a strongly worded statement titled “Rejected Bills: Why Is Hichilema Refusing to Learn, Refusing to Stop?”, Dr M’membe described the UPND administration as “directionless, clueless, and shockingly arrogant,” alleging that the government continues to make “political and economic blunders of catastrophic proportions.”

At the centre of his criticism are bills that were thrown out by Members of Parliament but have reportedly been sent back for what government officials are calling “consultation.”

Dr M’membe questioned the logic behind this move, arguing that if elected representatives had already rejected the proposals, there was little justification in reintroducing them.

“Who are they trying to consult? If the elected representatives of the people have already rejected the bills, what is there to consult on? Why waste taxpayers’ money chasing dead proposals?” M’membe asked.

He accused the government of disregarding the will of the people and governing through force rather than consensus. According to M’membe, the approach reflects an obsession with pushing an “unwanted agenda” on citizens, rather than engaging in genuine democratic processes.

“This country deserves leaders who listen, not rulers or tin-pot dictators, who bulldoze their way through failure. People are tired of this thoughtless system and arrogance of leadership that is destroying our country,” he said.

The government has not yet issued an official response to Dr M’membe’s remarks.