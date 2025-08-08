Maamba Energy Limited (MEL) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Cyrus Minwalla, has announced that the company is on track to deliver a total of 700-megawatt power into national grid by the middle of next year

Mr Minwalla disclosed that an additional 400 megawatts, will be generated from the Maamba phase two expansion power plant and the additional 100-megawatt will be generated from the solar project.

“With 300 already in output, we plan that by mid next year 400 will be added making a total of 700 into the national grid,” he announced.

Speaking during a joint media tour by ZESCO, Mr Minwalla said the move forms part of the company’s long-term commitment to powering Zambia’s development through consistent and reliable energy supply.

“Our top priority is to deliver the maximum possible power to ZESCO and the Zambian national grid. This means ensuring our maintenance standards are world-class and that every ounce of energy that can be produced from our power plant is delivered to the nation,” he said.

The CEO confirmed that the 300-megawatt thermal expansion project is already underway, with visible progress on the ground.

“We’ve already cleared the land, and the EPC contract is close to being finalised. By mid-next year, we expect to be injecting another 100 megawatts from solar. Its a critical step in diversifying our energy portfolio and contributing to Zambia’s renewable energy targets,” he stated.