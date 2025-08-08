A South African court has ruled that the late former Zambian President Edgar Chagwa Lungu must be buried in Zambia, siding with the Zambian government in a high-profile legal battle with his family over his final resting place.

The ruling, delivered in Johannesburg, upholds the government’s position that Mr. Lungu’s burial should take place at Embassy Park, the official presidential burial site in Lusaka reserved for heads of state. The court’s decision follows weeks of legal wrangling between the State and the Lungu family, who had sought to have the former leader laid to rest in South Africa.

Government lawyers had argued that the burial of former presidents at Embassy Park is not only a matter of national protocol but also of historical preservation, ensuring that the contributions of past leaders are honoured in a recognised state memorial. The State further contended that Mr. Lungu’s burial in Zambia would allow the nation to collectively pay its last respects.

On the other hand, family representatives — led by former First Lady Esther Lungu — opposed the move, insisting that the late president had expressed a wish to be buried privately in South Africa, where some of his children reside. They accused the government of politicising a deeply personal matter.

The court, however, found that the Zambian government had a legitimate claim over the burial arrangements of a former head of state and that such matters carry significant public interest. The judgment paves the way for the immediate repatriation of Mr. Lungu’s body to Lusaka, although it is not yet clear when the burial will take place.

Mr. Lungu, who served as Zambia’s sixth president from 2015 to 2021, died last month in Johannesburg after a period of ill health. His death has triggered both political reflection and public debate over his legacy, as well as the handling of state protocols for departed leaders.

Government sources have indicated that preparations at Embassy Park are already underway, with plans for a state funeral likely to be announced in the coming days. The decision is expected to draw mixed reactions, as political allies and opponents weigh in on the legal and moral dimensions of the case.