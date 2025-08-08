Police in Eastern Province have launched a manhunt for two female suspects who were allegedly involved in infanticide in Sinda District.

Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer, Robertson Mweemba who confirmed the development identified the suspects as Onisha Daka aged 20 and her mother Ruth Phiri of Lwanika village.

Mr Mweemba revealed that Onisha Daka was heavily pregnant and reportedly gave birth to a live baby girl on August 5, 2025 at an unknown time but later dumped her in a pit latrine.

“Brief facts of the matter are that Onisha Daka who was heavily pregnant gave birth to a live baby girl who was dumped in a pit latrine,’’ he said.

He stated that the matter was reported to the police on August 6, 2025 after the babe was retrieve by community members in collaboration with officers from the fire department.

“Villagers heard the cry of a new born baby from the latrine but no one had the courage to go and retrieve the babe,’’ he said.

Mr Mweemba disclosed that the baby was later taken to Chakalawa health post where it was confirmed dead.

He said the body has been given back to the family for burial stating that no foul was suspected.

Mr Mweemba, however, revealed that Onisha Daka and her mother Ruth Phiri who is suspected to have helped with childbirth are on the run.

He added that a manhunt has been launched to ensure the suspected culprits are brought to book.