Thieves vanish with 30 tonnes of copper cathodes worth over K6.6 million, abandoning the truck in Tanzania with its wheels stripped. Police in Zambia and Tanzania are on the hunt — no arrests yet.

Police in Nakonde district are investigating the theft of 30 tonnes of copper cathodes valued at over K6 million. The consignment, belonging to Poseidon Company of South Africa, was reportedly stolen between August 4 and August 9, 2025, while in transit on a Howo truck and trailer owned by SINOMA Transport.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Dennis Moola confirmed the incident in a statement released to the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS). The copper, valued at K6,624,493.20, was being transported from Ndola when the driver, identified as 39-year-old Davy Mafenyeho of Kabushi, Ndola, allegedly absconded with the load.

According to Mr. Moola, the driver told colleagues he was stopping to refuel at Mount Meru filling station but subsequently switched off his phone. The truck’s GPS tracker was also deactivated shortly after the vehicle was seen at Malawi junction near Power Tools bus station.

The theft was reported by escort security officer Chanda Kaiza, 34, of Mulenda village in Nakonde, who works for Assert Trucking Security in Ndola. The trailer was later discovered abandoned in Mujimwema village, Tanzania, about 4 kilometres from the Zambian border. Its six rear wheels were missing, copper securing clips had been cut, and the consignment was gone.

Mr. Moola said a joint Zambia–Tanzania investigation has been launched. “The company engaged their clearing agent, known only as Mr. Cheetah, who searched both sides of the border before locating the abandoned vehicle in Tanzania. The matter was then reported to both Nakonde and Tunduma Police Stations,” he said.

No arrests have been made, and the stolen copper remains unrecovered as investigations continue.