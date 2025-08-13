FAZ Unveils Comprehensive 5-Year Plan to Revamp Zambian Football

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has unveiled a comprehensive roadmap aimed at transforming the country’s football landscape, with a focus on grassroots talent identification, infrastructure development, and strengthening technical capacity. FAZ President Andrew Kamanga says the plan is designed to ensure sustained improvement in both men’s and women’s football while positioning Zambia as a competitive force in African and global tournaments.

Speaking at the launch event in Lusaka, Kamanga explained that the roadmap is anchored on four key pillars: talent development, infrastructure investment, coach education, and competitive exposure. The first pillar seeks to establish structured youth academies in all provinces, ensuring that young players are identified early and provided with the right training, nutrition, and mentorship.

“We cannot achieve lasting success without building a strong foundation,” Kamanga said. “Grassroots football is where the stars of tomorrow are made, and we are determined to give them every opportunity to reach their potential.”

The second pillar focuses on upgrading football infrastructure, including stadiums, training facilities, and medical support centres. FAZ is working with the government, local councils, and private investors to refurbish existing venues and construct new ones that meet international standards. Officials believe this will improve match-day experiences, attract sponsorships, and enable Zambia to host major regional tournaments.

Coach education is another major priority. The roadmap outlines plans to increase the number of qualified coaches across all levels of the game. This will involve partnerships with CAF and FIFA to deliver advanced training courses, as well as initiatives to ensure that retired players are encouraged to transition into coaching roles.

The fourth pillar aims to provide greater competitive exposure for players. FAZ intends to organise more international friendlies, participate in regional youth tournaments, and ensure that both the men’s and women’s national teams face top-tier opponents regularly. The goal is to raise the standard of play and prepare Zambian teams for the rigours of continental and global competitions.

Kamanga emphasised that the roadmap is not just about elite football but also about fostering community engagement. “Football unites people,” he said. “Through school leagues, community tournaments, and outreach programmes, we want to use the game as a tool for social cohesion and youth empowerment.”

Funding for the plan will come from a mix of FAZ resources, government grants, sponsorship deals, and partnerships with international football bodies. The association has already secured commitments from several corporate partners to support youth academies and infrastructure projects.

Sports Minister Elvis Nkandu, who attended the launch, pledged the government’s support for the initiative. He noted that football is Zambia’s most popular sport and a source of national pride, making it a natural focus for investment. “We must work together to give our players the best possible conditions to succeed,” Nkandu said.

The unveiling of the roadmap comes at a time when Zambian football has seen mixed results on the international stage. While the Copper Queens have impressed with recent performances, the men’s national team, Chipolopolo, has struggled to consistently qualify for major tournaments. FAZ believes that implementing this strategy will help bridge performance gaps and restore Zambia’s footballing reputation.

Stakeholders have welcomed the roadmap but stressed that successful implementation will require discipline, transparency, and long-term commitment. Fans, meanwhile, are hopeful that the plan will produce a new generation of footballers capable of emulating the country’s historic 2012 Africa Cup of Nations triumph.

If executed effectively, the FAZ roadmap could reshape the future of Zambian football, turning passion into sustainable success and ensuring that the country’s flag is regularly flown at the highest levels of the sport.