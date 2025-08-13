Cabinet nods maize exports!

A policy shift aimed at unlocking economic benefits from the country’s bumper harvest, the Zambian Cabinet has approved the export of 500,000 tonnes of surplus maize to other countries. The decision, announced by Agriculture Minister Mtolo Phiri, is intended to boost foreign exchange earnings, create better market opportunities for local farmers, and strengthen Zambia’s position as a dependable food supplier in the region.

Minister Phiri emphasised that the move followed a careful assessment of national food security needs. He explained that the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) had confirmed sufficient maize stocks to meet domestic consumption, even with the export quota in place. “We have made sure that the exports will not jeopardise local supply,” he said, adding that measures would be put in place to prevent shortages and price spikes.

The approval comes on the back of a strong agricultural season, which saw higher yields due to improved rainfall patterns and government support programmes. Authorities have identified maize as a critical export crop capable of attracting foreign currency inflows at a time when Zambia is seeking to strengthen its balance of payments.

To ensure that the benefits of this policy reach the grassroots, the government has pledged to involve smallholder farmers in the supply chain. The Minister said arrangements would be made for these farmers to access lucrative export contracts, enabling them to earn better returns than they might receive from purely domestic sales.

The move has also been welcomed by several regional trade partners. Zambia’s surplus grain is expected to find ready markets in countries facing supply shortfalls, particularly in southern Africa where drought has impacted maize production in several states. By stepping into this gap, Zambia stands to expand its market share and build long-term trade relationships.

Economists have noted that such exports can have a ripple effect on the wider economy. Increased foreign exchange earnings may help stabilise the kwacha, support the importation of essential goods, and contribute to the reduction of external debt pressures. However, they have cautioned that exports must be balanced with domestic needs to avoid a repeat of past shortages that led to steep food price increases.

The policy has not been without its critics. Some stakeholders have voiced concern that the focus on exports could leave urban consumers vulnerable if harvest forecasts prove overly optimistic or if unforeseen factors disrupt supply. The Ministry of Agriculture has sought to address these concerns by assuring that constant monitoring of stock levels will be maintained.

Logistics and infrastructure readiness have also come under scrutiny. Exporting half a million tonnes of maize will require well-coordinated transport, storage, and border clearance processes. To this end, the government is reportedly working with the private sector, including transporters and millers, to ensure efficient movement of grain from rural depots to international buyers.

Another consideration is the potential impact on regional food security. While Zambia’s exports could help alleviate shortages in neighbouring countries, experts have urged the government to consider establishing bilateral agreements that guarantee reciprocal benefits. Such arrangements could include access to other essential goods or commodities during times when Zambia might face its own supply challenges.

Minister Phiri reiterated that the maize export policy was part of a broader strategy to transform Zambia’s agricultural sector from subsistence-oriented production to a commercially competitive industry. This approach aligns with the government’s vision of making agriculture a key driver of economic growth and poverty reduction.

The success of the initiative will depend on disciplined implementation, transparent regulation of export licences, and fair participation of both large-scale and small-scale farmers. If managed properly, the policy could set a precedent for similar export-led strategies in other agricultural commodities, paving the way for a stronger, more diversified Zambian economy.

For now, the announcement has injected optimism among producers and traders, many of whom have been lobbying for such a measure in recent years. As the first consignments of maize are prepared for shipment, stakeholders will be watching closely to see whether the government’s balancing act between export opportunity and domestic security can hold steady.