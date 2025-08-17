For obvious reasons, it has become a ritual for us to get ourselves a copy of our favorite tabloid, News Diggers and keep ourselves abreast with news and current affairs before we start our day.

Recently, we were rather flabbergasted to be greeted by the following screaming headline in the newspaper; “Dolika set to challenge HH!”

As it definitely wasn’t April Fool’s day, we took it upon ourselves to switch to social media for further confirmation. The story was indeed trending on several platforms.

Was this some kind of a joke? Who the heck is this Dolika Banda? We don’t know her in Chibolya! Her name doesn’t ring a bell for those in Chipulukusu….. And she’s definitely a stranger to those in Kashinakazhi! Ever imbued with the curiosity of the cat, we reached out to our mothers and grand mothers plying their trade in places such as Kamulomo, Kabuchende and Chisokone markets…..they don’t know her!

What’s motivating Ruphia Banda’s niece to take this route apart from perhaps name recognition, one is tempted to ask.

It appears Dolika has an impressive CV according to what we’ve gathered so far: she sat on the board of Standard Chartered Bank where she obviously got to enjoy copius amounts of tea and countless cookies; she served as non executive director at CDC, she had a stint at African Risk Capacity Insurance as CEO and of course held senior positions at Barclays Bank and Citibank, among others.

But wait a minute…..are these sufficient credentials to impregnate someone with a desire to gun for State House? This is where we get it wrong as Africans.

Barak Obama went on to emerge as one of the best US Presidents, not because he came along with an array of qualifications from the Ivy league or indeed a stint at Wall Street. He had an impeccable track record to his name as a community mobiliser – fighting tooth and nail for decent housing and social services for marginalised folks in the slam areas of Chicago, Illinois!

Think again ba Dolika before those people wrongly advising you chew your money. Do you have a heart for the people? Have you ever done community work? How many orphans and vulnerable children have you rescued from their quagmire?

Until next time….

Prince Bill M. Kaping’a

Political/Social Analyst

Zambezi.