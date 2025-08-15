Zambians remain upbeat about their financial prospects despite economic pressures, according to TransUnion’s latest Consumer Pulse Study. The Q2 2025 survey found 79% of respondents optimistic about household finances over the next year, with 34% reporting higher incomes in the past three months and 38% accelerating debt repayments.

However, inflation (79%), housing costs (59%) and job security (58%) were top concerns, prompting many to cut discretionary spending and cancel non-essential services. About 35% anticipate difficulty paying bills or loans in full, with nearly half of them planning partial payments.

Credit remains a priority, with 94% viewing it as key to financial goals, though high borrowing costs and rising interest rates are deterring applications.

Fraud risk is another challenge: 76% reported being targeted by scams in recent months, though most avoided losses. Cybersecurity fears, identity theft, and payment card fraud remain top threats.

TransUnion Zambia CEO Mildred Stephenson said the findings highlight “remarkable resilience” among consumers, who are balancing optimism with prudent financial management in the face of economic headwinds.