By Venus N Msyani

President Hakainde Hichilema has sparked speculation about the possibility of early elections following remarks made at the funeral of former Cabinet Minister Hon. Ackson Sejani.

Late Sejani, may his soul rest in peace, was a prominent Zambian politician. He served as a Cabinet Minister under the Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD) government from 1991 to 2001 and was also a Member of Parliament for Mapatizya Constituency from 1991 until 2011.

The Honorable Sejani held various positions, including Minister of Local Government and Housing and Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Food, and Fisheries. He passed away on July 28, 2025, at the age of 67 at Netcare Garden City Hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa, after an illness.

Speaking at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, President Hichilema reflected on Zambia’s democratic evolution, drawing parallels to the landmark 1991 general election that ushered in multiparty democracy.

In his tribute, the president praised Sejani’s role in shaping Zambia’s political landscape, referencing the early elections of 1991 as a pivotal moment. He acknowledged Sejani, along with Peter Machungwa, Vernon Mwaanga, and William Harrington, who attended the service, for their contributions to democratic reform.

“Sejani contributed a lot to the development of this country… This country was a one-party state for many years, and many young people today have no understanding of what that meant,” Hichilema said. “Maybe that’s why the younger generation must read a little bit, so we can protect this democracy we have.”

Hichilema recounted that while elections were held in 1988, the next were expected in 1993. However, public dissatisfaction with the one-party system led to early elections in 1991. He also shared a personal story from his university days, describing the fear of expressing political views due to government informers, a reflection of the repressive climate that fueled calls for change.

Under Zambia’s Constitution, general elections are held every five years on the second Thursday of August. However, provisions allow for early elections if public demand is strong.

While the president stopped short of explicitly calling for early polls, his reference to 1991 has been interpreted by some observers as a subtle signal. The historical parallel, coupled with Zambia’s current political climate, has raised questions about the president’s intentions.

Last year, amid economic challenges and rising living costs, former president Edgar Chagwa Lungu, may his soul rest in peace, called for early elections, a call echoed by opposition groups, including the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA). With the former president’s passing, the opposition faces a leadership vacuum and limited time to regroup ahead of the scheduled 2026 elections.

Supporters of early elections cite the 1991 precedent as justification. Hichilema’s remarks may suggest a strategic interest in advancing the timeline, especially with the opposition in disarray and public pressure mounting.

Critics, however, warn that leveraging political advantage through early elections could undermine democratic principles. They argue that democracy thrives on fair competition, not tactical maneuvering.

Adding to the speculation, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has announced that mass voter registration will begin on October 13, 2025, nearly a month earlier than the 2021 registration cycle. The timing has been interpreted by some as a possible precursor to early polls.

While early elections are not a dominant public demand, prior opposition calls could make such a move appear responsive to popular will. Hichilema’s remarks, coupled with the ECZ’s timeline, may signal more than tribute; they could be a political test balloon.