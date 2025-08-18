The National Assembly of Zambia has called on members of the public to utilise constituency offices as a channel to raise their concerns.

Second Deputy Speaker of National Assembly Moses Moyo observed that Constituency offices represent parliament at constituency level and serve as a platform for interaction between the public and members of parliament.

Mr Moyo was speaking after the tree planting exercise at Malole Constituency office in Mungwi in Northern Province.

Mr Moyo underscored the importance of the office in providing the office bearer input to be fed into the national strategic plan of the National Assembly.

“It is important that members of the public know that this office represents parliament at constituency level.It is an office that is non-political, it cuts across political divides so we encourage the public to visit this office to either air their concerns, or their grievances,” he said.

“This office provides an opportunity for the office bearers to be able to have their input so that it can be taken into the national strategic plan of the national assembly. Remember we derive our strategic plan from the input of the entire country so this includes Malole, we have resolved as an institution that our strategic plan should feed into the national development plan so they should run together,”Mr Moyo explained.

The Second Deputy Speaker who is also Luangeni constituency Member of Parliament reiterated the office’s commitment to addressing constituent issues even in the absence of the Member of Parliament.

“Sometimes the MP is quite busy and these people that are in the office always take note of the citizens’ concerns. Parliament has come up with other platforms other than the office to ensure that it’s more accessible,” he said.

“We have come up with a parliamentary Facebook page, website and soon or later we are rolling out a programme that will be accessible, there will be a land line that you can come and easily call your MP from Lusaka at no cost and right here at the Constituency office those that would want to do research work are welcome as long as they get permission because this place is connected to internet, “he said.

And Malole Member of Parliament Robert Kalimi who was represented by Kasama Central Member of Parliament Sibongile Mwamba, thanked the national assembly officials for visiting the constituency office to appreciate the needs of its operations.

“Mr speaker we are so grateful for visiting our office which was recently constructed and was opened by Madam speaker. The people of malole constituency are grateful that this is the first meeting that you had to come and listen to the challenges that are being faced by this particular office and any other parliamentary related challenges that we are facing as a constituency, “he said.

The second deputy speaker and other officials from the National Assembly are in Northern Province to tour all the constituency offices in order to appreciate their operations as well as their challenges.

[ZANIS]