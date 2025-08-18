Solwezi Caritas Director, Noel Haaninga said the call to retain a fixed percentage of mineral royalties to the local communities is no longer a request but a demand for justice.

Speaking during the opening of the North-Western Province Alternative Mining Indaba in Solwezi last week, Father Haaninga explained that the negative effects of mining activities are first felt by the local people before anyone else hence the need to cushion those effects.

“A fair mining revenue sharing mechanism is no longer a request, it is a demand for justice, a fixed percentage of mineral royalties must stay here in North-Western Province,” he said.

He said now is the time for all leaders to make things right in the province and the country as a whole because currently, the nation is not only exporting wealth but the ‘future’ as well.

Officiating at the same function, North-Western Province Permanent Secretary, Grandson Katambi, has called on FQM Kansanshi Mining Company to work on the Mushitala road that leads to their mining firm as it is in a deplorable state.

Colonel Katambi (Rtd) said the government appreciates what the mining firm is already doing in the community through its corporate social responsibility (CSR).

“The only thing that this government can do is negotiate and not direct, you can only direct if there is something that is legally binding but, in this case, we don’t have any documentation to use,” he said.

He hoped that going forward, things will be done in an orderly manner through drafting proper documents that will be an investment guide for all firms.

Meanwhile, ActionAid Country Director, Faides Tembatemba, said it is unacceptable that the people should continue begging for what is rightfully theirs.