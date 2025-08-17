Today’s Scripture

Then Jesus said, “Let’s go off by ourselves to a quiet place and rest awhile.” He said this because there were so many people coming and going that Jesus and his apostles didn’t even have time to eat.

Mark 6:31, NLT

Living Balanced

Friend, you’re a three-part being—spiritual, physical, and emotional. You have to take care of each one. You can pray for twenty-four hours a day, but you’re not going to feel well physically. You can go to the gym and work out five hours a day, seven days a week, but if you’re not taking time for your spiritual and emotional side, you’re not going to be your best. You can’t stay up all night and not get proper sleep and expect to have the passion you need. You can’t drink twenty cups of coffee a day, eat junk food, and expect to feel well. Some people are discouraged, don’t have any energy, and they’re praying for a miracle. If Jesus showed up, He would say, “Get away and quiet yourself. Get some sleep. Start eating better. Take care of yourself.”

Living balanced is the key. You have to take care of all three parts. You will be your most productive, your most effective, when you’re balanced physically, spiritually, and emotionally. If you neglect one area, it will lessen what you could accomplish.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You for giving me my body to live in and to care for as a temple of Your Spirit. Thank You for the example of how Jesus would get away and be refreshed when He was tired. Help me to be wise about taking care of myself and living balanced. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”