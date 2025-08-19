The Campaign for Female Education (CAMFED) Zambia has embarked on a two-week camp aimed at empowering girls through education sponsorship and mentorship.

Speaking during the official opening of the camp, CAMFED Zambia Board Chairperson, Enita Hamatumbika, noted that the initiative is aimed at helping transform communities through education.

She explained that the achievement goes beyond numbers, noting that each girl represents a life changed and a dream enabled.

“I am proud to share that in 2024, 46,191 girls benefited from community support at secondary school level.

“This is not just a number, it represents lives changed, dreams enabled and communities empowered,” Ms Hamatumbika said.

She disclosed that 1,400 more girls are expected to be supported this year to ensure that no child is left behind because of lack of an opportunity.

“When a girl is educated, she does not just change her life. She changes the lives of her family, her community and her country,” Ms Hamatumbika stated.

And Ministry of Education Principal Education Officer for Secondary Schools, Andrian Kambunga, emphasised the importance of educating a girl child for it benefits the nation.

“Through the 2023 curriculum framework, we are promoting ICT and STEM education in order to prepare learners with knowledge, competencies and positive values for a better quality of life which also includes a girl child,” Mr Kambunga said.

He noted that today’s STEM Camp is a practical example of how partnerships can inspire young people as it gives them the confidence to believe that their curiosity can lead to innovation and their ideas can change the world.

Meanwhile, Crusible Lusaka Director of Admissions, Nyamutuma Mwandila reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to supporting girls.

“Together we will continue to strengthen STEM education and support Zambia’s next generation of female innovators and leaders,” she said.

Ms Mwandila further urged the participants to work with dedication and resilience.