Tuesday, August 19, 2025
Economy

Kansanshi mine to double its processing capacity

By Chief Editor
90 views
MPMSP on a project visit at Kansanshi Mine Plc in 2015

Kansanshi Mine Plc is poised to double its processing capacity, increasing from the current 27-28 million tons to approximately 53 million tons of ore annually through its expanded S3 plant.

Operations Superintendent Patricia Mankubwa stated that the expansion will enable the plant to process an additional 25 million tons of ore each year.

Ms Mankubwa highlighted that the development marks a significant milestone for the future of mining and Kansanshi Mine.

She also highlighted that the project has four main expansions such as the mining area where a new mining pit, called South-East dorm will be opened in addition to the already existing North-West pit and the main pit.

“These 3 pits will be used for the Kansanshi life of mining,” she added.

Ms Mankubwa also added that the mine has managed to employ about 900 permanent workers in various departments.

“We considered local residents for on-boarding and training to ensure that they are the ones that run the plant,” she stated.

The Kansanshi Mine S3 plant is expected to be officially commissioned by President Hakainde Hichilema.

