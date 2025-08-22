First Lady, Mutinta Hichilema, has donated assorted food stuffs, Mattresses, Blankets and wheelchairs to Monze General Hospital in Southern Province.

Speaking when she presented donated items to the hospital management, Mrs Hichilema reaffirmed her commitment to supplementing government’s efforts in ensuring quality healthcare services are provided in all health facilities across the country.

The donated items include 100 bags of 25kg mealie meal, 100 bags of 10kg mealie meal, 100 bags of 10kg rice, 80 bales of sugar, and 100 boxes of 1×12 bottles of cooking oil, 20 wheelchairs, 100 mattresses and 200 blankets.

The First Lady has also donated 120 sewing machines to cooperatives in the province, among other items.

“The donation of mattresses, foodstuffs, and other essentials to Monze Mission Hospital is more than just material. It is a message that every patient deserves dignity to recover in comfort,” she said.

Mrs Hichilema emphasised that good healthcare is not only about medicine and treatment but also providing a situation that promotes healing, kindness and hope.



Southern Province Minister, Credo Nanjuwa, applauded the first lady for her donation of the essential medical supplies and equipment stating that it reflected true servanthood and leadership.

“Today’s gesture stands as a powerful testament to your deep concern for the health needs of our people,” he said.

Receiving the donation, Monze Mission Hospital Superintendent, Sufyan Ibrahim, thanked thMrs Hichilema for her generous donation which reaffirms her commitment to improving healthcare services and the wellbeing of the people in the region.

Dr Ibrahim added that the donation will have a lasting impact on many people who rely on the facility for various services.

“Your leadership and compassion strengthens our efforts in healthcare especially to members of our community,” he said.

And the Bishop of Monze Diocese, Raphael Mweempwa, also thanked the first lady for the initiative and her tireless efforts to uplift the lives of the vulnerable people in the country.

Bishop Mweempwa underscored the role the first lady has played in advancing women’s and newborn health.

