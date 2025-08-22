President Hakainde Hichilema has called for increased support from the Indian government in joint venture partnerships, particularly in the health sector.

The President has highlighted the need for assistance in setting up pharmaceutical plants in Zambia, which he said would enable the country to produce its own medical essentials.

The Head of State was speaking when Indian High Commissioner to Zambia, Alok Ranjan Jha, paid a courtesy call on him at State House in Lusaka , where the two leaders discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation between their countries.

He disclosed that the initiative aims to reduce Zambia’s reliance on imported medicines and enhance its healthcare delivery system.

President Hichilema also sought support in the agriculture sector where he emphasised the potential for collaboration in areas such as agricultural technology, irrigation systems, and crop development.

“By working together, Zambia and India can explore new opportunities for growth and development in the agricultural sector,” he said.

Earlier, the President commended the cordial relations that Zambia and India have enjoyed.

He expressed appreciation for the strong foundation of friendship and cooperation between the two nations, which has led to numerous benefits for Zambia.

Meanwhile, Indian High Commissioner to Zambia, Alok Ranjan Jha expressed pleasure at the warm friendship that has existed between Zambia and India for the past 60 years.

He assured President Hichilema that his country is committed to supporting Zambia’s development initiatives, particularly in the health and agriculture sectors.

The High Commissioner indicated that India is willing to explore opportunities for collaboration and investment in Zambia, in line with the country’s priorities and needs.

ZANIS