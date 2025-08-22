We’re in hell …HH, UPND have messed up the country – Changala
Political activist Brebner Changala has launched a stinging attack on the United Party for National Development (UPND) government, declaring that Zambians are “in hell” under President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership. Speaking in Lusaka, Changala accused the administration of gross mismanagement of the economy, betrayal of campaign promises, and creating hardships that have left citizens struggling to survive.
Changala said that when the UPND came to power in 2021, many Zambians believed that a new era of prosperity and good governance had dawned. However, he argued that four years later, the reality has been one of rising prices, inadequate service delivery, and what he termed “an arrogant government detached from the suffering of ordinary people.”
“The UPND promised heaven on earth, but what we have received is the complete opposite,” he charged. “The people are being suffocated by a government that seems to care more about its international image than the plight of citizens at home. The economy is collapsing, jobs are scarce, and poverty levels are rising. We are in hell.”
Changala’s remarks come against the backdrop of ongoing debates about Zambia’s economic trajectory. While government officials point to billions of dollars in foreign investment commitments, inflation has continued to weigh heavily on household incomes. Basic commodities such as mealie meal, fuel, and cooking oil remain beyond the reach of many families.
He accused the administration of failing to cushion citizens from the effects of international shocks, such as fuel price fluctuations and currency depreciation. Instead, Changala argued, the government has hidden behind external factors to excuse its domestic policy shortcomings.
“Leadership is about protecting your people from global turbulence, not about giving excuses,” he said. “We cannot continue to blame everything on the international market when people cannot afford three meals a day.”
The activist further alleged that the UPND has failed on key governance promises, particularly around fighting corruption and strengthening institutions. He said cases involving high-profile individuals have either been delayed or abandoned, undermining confidence in the government’s commitment to the rule of law.
“In opposition, they spoke with passion about ending corruption. Today, they defend their own with the same arrogance they condemned in the previous regime,” he stated.
Changala also criticised the government’s relationship with the media, claiming that critical voices have been subjected to harassment and that public debate is increasingly shrinking.
He urged Zambians not to remain silent in the face of hardship, calling on civil society, opposition parties, and ordinary citizens to hold the government accountable.
“Silence in times of suffering is complicity,” he said. “We must rise and remind this government that they were elected to serve the people, not themselves. If they continue on this path, the UPND risks being remembered as the most disastrous government in our history.”
Changala’s remarks are likely to ignite further debate in the political arena, where opposition parties have stepped up criticism of the government ahead of the next election cycle. His words also add to a growing chorus of voices highlighting frustrations among citizens struggling with the cost of living.
The government has consistently defended its performance, pointing to increased foreign direct investment, infrastructure projects, and improved relations with international partners such as the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. Officials argue that reforms will take time to yield visible results, and that citizens must remain patient as the economy stabilises.
However, Changala dismissed these arguments as inadequate, saying people cannot eat promises.
“Four years is enough time to see change. What we are seeing is deterioration, not progress. The government must wake up before it is too late,” he warned.
HH can’t improve the cost of living for the ordinary Zambians, he is a failure and lacks vision.
When we say HH has failed, I don’t know why some people think we hate him. The lives of ordinary Zambians have not improved ever since he assumed office, infact the cost of living has worsened. He started by blaming the Ukraine Russia war, then blamed the PF which he continues to do, then blamed the drought and branded it the worst drought in living memory. I love the man but work wise, it is a big NO for me
What hits me hard is to have somebody who is an economist thinking employing 30 thousand teachers, 14 thousand health workers and other thousands of civil servants is development. This is good and appreciated but won’t bring development. CDF and the crumbs we get from the mines will not lift the people out of poverty neither will self praise do. What will build and develop Zambia and move people out of poverty is building the industrial base. What is it that we are importing and that can be made here so that Ndola for example regains the 41 industries we had before privatisation. Boom – employment guaranteed
Unfortunately HH and GRZ can only do so much, “Boma iyanganepo” calls for that Boma to have the money to cushion us, only after we’ve baked a bigger national cake can we expect bigger slices.
We need to learn to stand on our own two feet and only call on GRZ to ensure that we are not disadvantaged in the local business environment esp…
Times are hard it’s true. But what good is blaming HH? Present us with an alternative then we can vote for somebody else. Nkosavuta kudandaula
You know what has been said before, “a person that does not appreciate is a son of a wizard “. Most Zambians are suffering from excessive self inflicted unappreciative mentality. If you have a brain, be thoughtful and mindful of what’s development means including resources. Learn to understand the game. Things have screwed up since 1972. HH is the second hope for Zambia I have seen apart from short presidency Mwanawasa. The development and future plans are all in plain sight. Y’all are just like a boy who cried wolf.
God bless HH and the normal people of Zambia.
One famous American President said “Do not look at what the nation, America, can do for you but see what you can do for the nation. Zambians are always looking at ways in which a poor nation Zambia can provide them with. They never bother about what they can do for the nation. May I also indicate that China developed because economic crimes are treated properly and seriously. Maybe we should also employ similar tactics. Then development that you desire will be realised.