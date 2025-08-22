We’re in hell …HH, UPND have messed up the country – Changala

Political activist Brebner Changala has launched a stinging attack on the United Party for National Development (UPND) government, declaring that Zambians are “in hell” under President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership. Speaking in Lusaka, Changala accused the administration of gross mismanagement of the economy, betrayal of campaign promises, and creating hardships that have left citizens struggling to survive.

Changala said that when the UPND came to power in 2021, many Zambians believed that a new era of prosperity and good governance had dawned. However, he argued that four years later, the reality has been one of rising prices, inadequate service delivery, and what he termed “an arrogant government detached from the suffering of ordinary people.”

“The UPND promised heaven on earth, but what we have received is the complete opposite,” he charged. “The people are being suffocated by a government that seems to care more about its international image than the plight of citizens at home. The economy is collapsing, jobs are scarce, and poverty levels are rising. We are in hell.”

Changala’s remarks come against the backdrop of ongoing debates about Zambia’s economic trajectory. While government officials point to billions of dollars in foreign investment commitments, inflation has continued to weigh heavily on household incomes. Basic commodities such as mealie meal, fuel, and cooking oil remain beyond the reach of many families.

He accused the administration of failing to cushion citizens from the effects of international shocks, such as fuel price fluctuations and currency depreciation. Instead, Changala argued, the government has hidden behind external factors to excuse its domestic policy shortcomings.

“Leadership is about protecting your people from global turbulence, not about giving excuses,” he said. “We cannot continue to blame everything on the international market when people cannot afford three meals a day.”

The activist further alleged that the UPND has failed on key governance promises, particularly around fighting corruption and strengthening institutions. He said cases involving high-profile individuals have either been delayed or abandoned, undermining confidence in the government’s commitment to the rule of law.

“In opposition, they spoke with passion about ending corruption. Today, they defend their own with the same arrogance they condemned in the previous regime,” he stated.

Changala also criticised the government’s relationship with the media, claiming that critical voices have been subjected to harassment and that public debate is increasingly shrinking.

He urged Zambians not to remain silent in the face of hardship, calling on civil society, opposition parties, and ordinary citizens to hold the government accountable.

“Silence in times of suffering is complicity,” he said. “We must rise and remind this government that they were elected to serve the people, not themselves. If they continue on this path, the UPND risks being remembered as the most disastrous government in our history.”

Changala’s remarks are likely to ignite further debate in the political arena, where opposition parties have stepped up criticism of the government ahead of the next election cycle. His words also add to a growing chorus of voices highlighting frustrations among citizens struggling with the cost of living.

The government has consistently defended its performance, pointing to increased foreign direct investment, infrastructure projects, and improved relations with international partners such as the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. Officials argue that reforms will take time to yield visible results, and that citizens must remain patient as the economy stabilises.

However, Changala dismissed these arguments as inadequate, saying people cannot eat promises.

“Four years is enough time to see change. What we are seeing is deterioration, not progress. The government must wake up before it is too late,” he warned.