When a nation has been deeply polarized for ages

And a President assembles a cabinet that reflects the national character, that’s Kwenyu

When university students have been robbed of bursaries and meal allowances

And a President restores the same, that’s Kwenyu

When orphans and vulnerable children have been roaming the streets

And a President reintroduces free education, that’s Kwenyu

When cadres go on rampage panel beating perceived opponents in markets and bus stations

And a President says no caderism, that’s Kwenyu

When marketeers have been struggling with limited capital on end

And a President empowers them with booster loans, that’s Kwenyu

When grisly mishaps have been the order of the day on the Ndola/Lusaka road

And a President nods construction of dual carriageway, that’s Kwenyu

When council workers have gone for many months without pay

And a President dismantles salary arrears, that’s Kwenyu

When the poor have been further impoverished by a persistent drought

And a President introduces cash for work to cushion their hardships, that’s Kwenyu

When the youth have been struggling to acquire practical skills for years on end

And a President opens a window of opportunity, that’s Kwenyu

When blackouts continue to bedevil the nation due to poor water levels at Kariba

And a President diversifies into alternative sources of energy, that’s Kwenyu

Rest assured many more Kwenyus are blinking on the horizon….

Prince Bill M Kaping’a

National Coordinator

HH Mpaka 2031 People’s Alliances