When a nation has been deeply polarized for ages
And a President assembles a cabinet that reflects the national character, that’s Kwenyu
When university students have been robbed of bursaries and meal allowances
And a President restores the same, that’s Kwenyu
When orphans and vulnerable children have been roaming the streets
And a President reintroduces free education, that’s Kwenyu
When cadres go on rampage panel beating perceived opponents in markets and bus stations
And a President says no caderism, that’s Kwenyu
When marketeers have been struggling with limited capital on end
And a President empowers them with booster loans, that’s Kwenyu
When grisly mishaps have been the order of the day on the Ndola/Lusaka road
And a President nods construction of dual carriageway, that’s Kwenyu
When council workers have gone for many months without pay
And a President dismantles salary arrears, that’s Kwenyu
When the poor have been further impoverished by a persistent drought
And a President introduces cash for work to cushion their hardships, that’s Kwenyu
When the youth have been struggling to acquire practical skills for years on end
And a President opens a window of opportunity, that’s Kwenyu
When blackouts continue to bedevil the nation due to poor water levels at Kariba
And a President diversifies into alternative sources of energy, that’s Kwenyu
Rest assured many more Kwenyus are blinking on the horizon….
Prince Bill M Kaping’a
National Coordinator
HH Mpaka 2031 People’s Alliances
Poverty is still unacceptably high in this country. You can only praise if you are politically biased or if you have set your standards too low. What is there to celebrate if you are named the 6th poorest country in the world. CDF wrongly called game changer has not changed any game, the Zambian people are still wallowing in real poverty, the crumbs the country gets from the mines has not helped either
Reminds me of one of Professor Lumumbas lecturers, ” the poor fellow is failing all the way but is being cheered on by his paid cadres that you are a great leader, meanwhile his people are struggling to have 3 square meals a day”
Poverty is not reduced by the government sir. The government lays down policies that enable people to lift themselves out of poverty. PF made no policies to grow the economy or empower people with education and skills. Instead they just printed money and dished out the money for their cadres to splash around. Contractors got Government contracts through back hands and then splashed on granite kitchen tops and strings of slay queens. This government is doing the right thing. Yes, kwenyu!
I nearly cried when I saw the mis guided author say the President has diversified into other sources of energy, we are currently at 19hours of loadshedding a day, and you mock the Zambian people like that.
What a load of bollocks
Kindly spare a thought for the millions of have nots
FUEL LOADSHEDDING CORRUPTION
People can now change their name whenever ? kikikikiki
Some of these “kwenyu stuff” points to socialism and that’s not good for Zambia’s development,industrialization and people’s productivity.
Cuba ,Tanzania,Venezuela and China before 1990 are examples .Socialism is toxic .