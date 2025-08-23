Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprise Development Permanent Secretary, Subeta Mutelo, says the ministry has since 2021 empowered over 90,000 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) across the country.

Ms Mutelo stressed that the government is encouraging value addition among SMEs so that they can be competitive enough for their products to cross borders.

She said the agenda is meant to see Zambian Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and cooperatives take their products to different countries.

“When we talk about value addition, we want to perfect the value the SMEs are adding to their products. We do not want a situation where our SMEs remain behind,” states Ms Mutelo.

The Permanent Secretary was speaking when she featured on a ZANIS TV programme dubbed ‘4 years of UPND’.

“In terms of funding, very soon, we will see the Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC) through the ministry begin to offer loans in a very systematic way,” she said.

The Permanent Secretary also disclosed that the country currently has eight Industrial Yards that are housing over 150 SMEs, while some are operating in their backyards.

“When an SME has the potential or capability to grow themselves, we ask them to write an application for consideration into these industrial yards. All SMEs coming onto the Industrial Yards will soon be funded by the ministry to ensure that we boost their capital injection and also help them monitor their businesses,” she added.

Ms Mutelo also emphasised the importance of the general citizenry to buy local products in order to help SMEs perfect their products.

“I am also happy to mention that the Cabinet through the Secretary to the Cabinet has issued us a circular that is talking about supporting the local products. So, all the ministries have now been directed to buy products from local SMEs just to help them boost their standards, quality, timely delivery and right price,” she added.

Jaja Farms Proprietor, Jacob Chunga, said he is grateful to the government for their support.

Pastor Chunga shared that he is a beneficiary of a CEEC loan which has seen Jaja Farms grow.

“We have partnered with great companies like Proflight, which have our snacks on board and Good Nature, a company that deals in the supply of legumes,” said Pastor Chunga.

Meanwhile, Business Development Service Providers Association of Zambia (BDSPAZ) President, Obed Mbuzi, said the association helps SMEs grow their businesses through capacity building.

Mr Mbuzi appreciated the revision of the SME policy, which is intended to address the needs of SMEs in the country.

“In terms of business linkages, we are working with chains stores, for instance Choppies Supermarket has on-boarded over 100 SMEs to supply various products,” added Mr Mbuzi