President Hakainde Hichilema has urged the church to continue promoting unity and moral values among the youths in society.

President Hichilema said the church has a duty to promote unity and speak against social vices such as the abuse of social media.

“Speak against hatred and abuse of people on the social media and bring to the fold the youths and women into leadership,” the President has advised.

The Head of State has further stated that the church also has a duty to guide public service workers in spearheading development.

He said this when he graced the Zambia Baptist Union General Conference in Mpongwe District on the Copperbelt Province, which has attracted close to 10,000 congregants from across the country.

The Head of State noted that the Baptist Church has been a partner of the government in the health, and education sectors and in contributing to the economic growth of the country.

Mr Hichilema said the government will continue partnering with the Baptist Church in improving the lives of people.

He reaffirmed that through the free education policy two million pupils have gone back to school and encouraged the elderly people who failed to complete school to consider returning back for them to benefit from the free education.

“It’s been 120 years since the Baptist Church was established in Zambia and we truly appreciate it, we want to celebrate the 120 years of tremendous works and unity,” Mr Hichilema said.

President Hichilema thanked the Baptist Union Conference for inviting him to the General Conference.

And President Hichilema said he will engage the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) Management to discuss the challenges with buying maize from farmers.

“I will ensure that I meet all the FRA officials so that we sort out the problems that are there. This is why you elected us into government, to help provide solutions to such problems and ensure your wellbeing,” Mr Hichilema assured.

He further thanked the people on the Copperbelt for contributing to the bumper harvest that the country has recorded.

“Despite the Copperbelt being a mining province, this year it came number two in maize production among the provinces in the country,” he said.

The President also assured the people that the Machiya- lufwanyama road is still on government plans to be worked on.

He said despite the government inheriting an empty coffer, the plan to work on the roads in Mpongwe District is still active.

President Hichilema has since donated a K1, 000,000 towards completion of Church projects and a K200, 000 towards the conference expenses.

Baptist Union Conference President, Lordwell Chinyakasa also called for peace and unity as the country embarks on election preparations next year.

Reverend Chinyakasa said the Church should pray for peace, unity, and counselling as the country prepares for the general elections next year.

He also thanked President Hichilema for initiating developmental activities in the last four years the United Party for National Development (UPND) has been in power.

Reverend Chinyakasa commended government for restructuring the debt which has helped in creation of employment and supporting the social sector.

He pointed out that government in the last four years created employment for youths especially teachers and the nurses.

Rev Chinyakasa said the 30,000 employment of teachers and 11,000 nurses at the same time is commendable.

“If someone cannot appreciate what you have done Mr President, I don’t know what they can support now,” Rev Chinyakasa said.

He further commended the government for increasing the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) from K1.6 Million to K36.1 Million, stating that the move is another initiative which is contributing to the development of the nation.