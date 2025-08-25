United Party for National Development (UPND) Media Director General under the Presidential Support Programme, Frank Bwalya, said the introduction of the free education policy has increased access to education for many children in the country.

Father Bwalya notes that the initiative has been instrumental in improving literacy rates and providing opportunities for young people to acquire knowledge and skills.

Speaking when he featured on ZANIS Morning Blend, UPND at 4 programme, Fr Bwalya emphasised the positive impact of the government’s policies on the lives of Zambians.

He also highlighted that the feeding programme in schools has been helping learners from disadvantaged backgrounds to improve their health and wellbeing.

Fr Bwalya further pointed out that Constituency Development Fund (CDF) has been another game-changer in communities.

He noted that the fund has enabled communities to undertake development projects, including the procurement of desks in schools which has improved the learning environment, making it more conducive for learners to learn and grow.

“CDF has had a significant impact on communities, allowing them to take charge of their development with the increased funding where communities can prioritise their needs and implement projects that benefit them directly,” Fr Bwalya noted.