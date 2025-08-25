United Party for National Development (UPND) Media Director General under the Presidential Support Programme, Frank Bwalya, said the introduction of the free education policy has increased access to education for many children in the country.
Father Bwalya notes that the initiative has been instrumental in improving literacy rates and providing opportunities for young people to acquire knowledge and skills.
Speaking when he featured on ZANIS Morning Blend, UPND at 4 programme, Fr Bwalya emphasised the positive impact of the government’s policies on the lives of Zambians.
He also highlighted that the feeding programme in schools has been helping learners from disadvantaged backgrounds to improve their health and wellbeing.
Fr Bwalya further pointed out that Constituency Development Fund (CDF) has been another game-changer in communities.
He noted that the fund has enabled communities to undertake development projects, including the procurement of desks in schools which has improved the learning environment, making it more conducive for learners to learn and grow.
“CDF has had a significant impact on communities, allowing them to take charge of their development with the increased funding where communities can prioritise their needs and implement projects that benefit them directly,” Fr Bwalya noted.
This chap must be a smoker ? sorry to say
Bwalya does not know that free education does not work on an empty stomach. If he knew he could have advised his bosses to concentrate on sorting out bread and butter issues. But anyway they lack competence and capacity to do that. You are declared the 6th poorest country in the world and you are busy shouting kwenyu, surely something is not correct.
What have you produced today? Who have you helped today?last week?how much do you pay your garden-boy?
Fr Bwalya is right , GDP growth this year will be above 5% meaning an incremental improvement in people’s lives.Naysayers are smoking ganja.
GDP must translate into improvement of people’s lives. You are in your fourth-year bwana. And don’t forget that you gave a time frame – sworn in at 10hrs and kwacha picks to the dollar at 14hrs same day service. Declared 6th poorest country in the WORLD and you are shouting kwenyu. Though I am independent I doubt your maize ‘bumper’ harvest will even beat the PF mealie meal prices. Start working, and reduce on speeches
Our dear Frank should not be taken seriously, remember after change of government in 2026, he will be migratory again
Zoona Koma umuziba!
I saw my comment earlier, only to find it’s been removed. Cyber laws? LT bias? UPND intimidation?
Amb Faza Bwalya has returned with a new outfit? Amb Mwamba should take note and stop trying to instruct the waves to stop rising